Metropolitan Council enters tentative developer agreement for $130 million TOD in Saint Paul

The Metropolitan Council has entered into a tentative developer agreement with the Saint Paul Housing and Redevelopment Authority in Minnesota and Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins to launch its $130 million plan to build on what’s known as the Central Station Block. The scope of this project will include a 20-story apartment tower and a six-story building connected by a skyway over the METRO Green Line to utilize the undeveloped land in the heart of downtown Saint Paul, Minn.

“We are excited to advance the transformative Central Station Block development,” Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle said. "This pivotal project will not only revitalize a key urban hub but demonstrate our commitment to smart growth principles. By strategically increasing density around major transit modes, we’re creating a more sustainable, equitable and economically vibrant region that benefits all residents and positions us competitively on the national stage.”

The developer's plans call for 300 market-rate housing units and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space on the now vacant site adjacent to the Green Line’s Central Station. The site is also served by the METRO Gold Line and several bus routes.

Under the tentative developer agreement, Flaherty & Collins must meet several milestones for public engagement, funding and budget, designs and approvals before negotiating terms and conditions of a final development agreement. The goal is to have a purchase agreement in place by the end of 2026 with construction to commence shortly after.

“Central Station is a key intersection for commuters, residents and visitors to access our urban core," added Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. "Flaherty & Collins' ideas to reimagine this area with housing and retail echo our vision for a vibrant, connected and revitalized downtown Saint Paul.”

The Central Station Block is two parcels owned separately by the Metropolitan Council and city of Saint Paul. The properties were acquired as part of the Green Line’s construction over a decade ago.

“After working for the last six years to deliver on a pivotal project for our downtown, I am excited about this transformational investment in the Central Station site,” said Council President Rebecca Noecker. “Flaherty & Collins' vision of transforming this area into a vibrant, mixed-use space with residential, retail and public components holds tremendous potential for revitalizing our downtown corridor.”