Jacksonville Transportation Authority celebrates new TOD with ribbon-cutting ceremony

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) and Corner Lot Development to celebrate the opening of Artea, a new transit-oriented development (TOD) on Jacksonville, Fla., Southbank.

The $93 million Artea is a 340-unit luxury multifamily development. Built on land owned by the JTA and leased to Corner Lot for 99 years, Artea represents one of TODs being pursued by the JTA.

"Artea is a testament to what can be achieved when innovative urban planning meets strategic mobility partnerships,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “This project represents the future of connected communities in Jacksonville, providing residents with not just a place to live, but a lifestyle that is both modern and accessible."

The Artea development sits on 3.8 acres along Montana Avenue and 8.6 acres along Kings Avenue. The project will feature direct access to the Kings Avenue Transit Hub and Skyway Station, as well as 136 exclusive parking spaces in the Kings Avenue Garage. The Kings Avenue Transit Station serves the bus rapid transit First Coast Flyer Blue Line, JTA bus routes and the Skyway.

“This project is more than a development; it is a milestone for downtown Jacksonville and our efforts to create vibrant, transit-integrated communities,” said JTA Board Vice Chair Aundra Wallace. “This project embodies our mission to enhance mobility and quality of life for everyone in our region.”

The city of Jacksonville issued a temporary certificate of occupancy for 122 units and the clubhouse/leasing office in December. Two of the buildings have been fully accepted and turned over to ownership for leasing. The first resident officially moved in on Dec. 27, 2024.

“Corner Lot is excited about their partnership with JTA as we embark on this transformative project in downtown Jacksonville,” said Bill Zeits, group vice president of government affairs, Corner Lot Development. “This initiative stands as a shining example of the remarkable achievements possible when collaborative efforts thrive. It marks the inaugural step in a series of transit-oriented developments that will shape the evolving landscape of our downtown community, enhancing connectivity, accessibility and vibrancy for residents and visitors alike.”