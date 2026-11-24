While some people may only drive a couple hundred thousand miles in their lifetime, Pixley Hodges has driven millions.

Hodges was one of 22 Pace bus drivers inducted into the National Safety Council’s Million Mile Club earlier this month.

To qualify, bus drivers must have been driving for at least 12.5 years without a preventable accident. Two million milers need at least 25 years without an accident, and three million milers need at least 37.5 years without an accident. Only about 15% have achieved Hodges’s milestone as a three million miler, said Melinda Metzger, executive director of Pace Suburban Bus.

“(Hodges) is one of the best. He is serving the public safely, and he treats them with respect. In turn, they treat him with respect,” Metzger said. “I’m so proud of him, and I’ve known him for his whole career. He’s just a great operator and a great person.”

Pace bus serves 274 municipalities across Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties. Pace’s South Division, based in Markham, serves the south and southwest suburbs of Cook County, DuPage County and Chicago’s South Side, according to the company’s website.

Hodges, a 70-year-old Dolton resident, began driving soon after his 21st birthday, the minimum age requirement to become a Pace bus driver. His uncle, William Young, was a public transportation enthusiast and driver himself who encouraged Hodges to move from Chicago to the south suburbs.

Hodges said from day one, the job has been about more than being a driver, but rather an operator serving the public. Even decades later, he said he still remembers a conversation with his first instructor.

“I remember him because he was a professional, and he was one of the ones that was talking about the difference between a bus driver and a bus operator, and it’s another level of dedication when you consider yourself an operator beyond just a driver,” Hodges said.

Hodges said his days can start as early as 4 a.m. and end around 1 p.m. There are several different routes in his area and which one he takes varies.

Hodges said he has come to know many familiar faces. Whether it’s saying hello to people taking the bus to work or someone wheeling their baby on a stroller, he has become a familiar and friendly face to many.

Metzger said Hodges has demonstrated over the years just how much he cares about his passengers. She recalled a massive snow storm back in 2011 when Hodges slept in the parking garage overnight to make sure he could easily pull out in the morning.

“Pixley is one of those professional bus operators who, when we need him to be there, he’s always there,” Metzger said. “I wish I had 2,000 employees like Pixley.”

Hodges said in terms of weather, he’s seen it all from severe snowstorms to high winds, yet has never even hit a curb. He said the key to being safe is to adjust his driving accordingly.

“The main thing is just to be able to adjust and make sure safety is number one, because as long as you’re safe, then that’s the first thing,” Hodges said.

Aside from getting people from one point to the next safely, Hodges said he constantly reminds himself of his role as someone who serves the public.

“I think one of the main things we should remember, or I try to remember, is that driving public transportation, we are actually in the public service business,” Hodges said. “And while you’re driving, that’s one thing, but you’re also serving the public.”

In his 50 years of driving, Hodges said one thing has remained constant: his attitude. Overtime, Hodges said keeping a positive attitude has gotten easier, but he recalls a time years ago when he got into a verbal confrontation with a passenger who deboarded.

“It was a learning lesson because they’re only on the bus for like 10 or 15 minutes, but you’re on there for eight hours,” he said. “And then the little girl gets on the bus and she says, ‘Hi Mr. Bus Driver,’ and so you have to automatically readjust your attitude and to accommodate because she has no idea what just happened or what may have happened.”

Even when dealing with difficult passengers, he said being positive and always paying careful attention to what is going on has ensured he provides people with the best experience possible.

“I believe personally that it starts with attitude and it ends with accommodations. You must have the first, the best, you must have the proper attitude coming in and then be willing to accommodate when it’s said and done,” Hodges said.

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