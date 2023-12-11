Pace Suburban Bus, College of DuPage partner to train next generation of bus operators

Pace Suburban Bus and the College of DuPage, a community college in Glen Ellyn, Ill., have entered into a new partnership to train the next generation of professional bus operators through a free CDL Class B commercial driver's license permit course. The new collaboration creates a fast path to employment by helping qualified applicants obtain their CDL permit through a customized two-week program before beginning paid training with Pace. To remove financial barriers for students, Pace will cover the costs of tuition, training, books, fees and other expenses associated with the program.

"Pace offers rewarding careers and a path to success for people who are passionate about public service. We are excited to partner with the College of DuPage and train the next generation of professional bus operators," said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. "Offering this free course creates a win-win for everyone. Those looking for a new career can access the free instruction they need and start down the path of helping Pace provide the essential transportation service that our region relies on."

“We were pleased to connect Pace Suburban Bus and the College of DuPage for this important event. Public transit is a lifeline for many of our residents. We were happy to play a role in helping Pace find well-qualified drivers to keep buses and vans running throughout our county so riders can get where they need to go,” said DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy. “Working together, Pace and the College of DuPage are providing an essential public service by offering this opportunity to explore careers that pay well and help our community.”

To kick off the program, the College of DuPage will host a pre-hire event on Dec. 12, 2023, for job seekers to meet with Pace staff and learn more about the opportunity. During the three-hour event, applicants will complete a screening process that includes an application, an assessment questionnaire and background check paperwork. Assessment results will be available two to four days after the event, when candidates must complete an Illinois Department of Transportation physical and drug screening. Pace will cover the cost of these screenings. Candidates who pass these screenings will be enrolled in a training course that will take place in early 2024 at the College of DuPage.

The opportunity to obtain free CDL permits will provide jobs and livable wages with minimum pay at Pace, starting at $25.30 an hour for operators. Qualified candidates who complete the two-week program will transition to a six-week, paid, on-the-job training with Pace.