Pace holds plaque dedication at Joliet Transit center for the late Larry M. Walsh.

Pace Suburban Bus hosted a dedication ceremony honoring the late former Illinois State Senator and Will County Executive Larry M. Walsh Sr. An advocate for Pace, Walsh Sr. played a major role in securing authorization for buses to use the shoulder of Interstate 55 and bolster Pace service.

Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski noted how Pace and many community leaders gathered together four years ago in Will County to commemorate Walsh Sr.’s legacy and vowed then to make a formal dedication in Larry’s honor.

“Thanks to Gov. [J.B.] Pritzker and the general assembly for passing Rebuild Illinois, we are here today to formally honor Larry Walsh Sr. at our new Joliet Transit Center,” Kwasneski said. “Larry’s support for transportation was always at the forefront of his tenure as a state senator and also as a Will County executive. His support for Bus on Shoulder on I-55 helped provide northern Will County, in particular Plainfield, Bolingbrook and Romeoville, with a true commuter option. Larry was a true friend to public transit and to me personally and we all miss him every day.”

“I just want to say thank you. Fifty years of public service goes a long way. There were a lot of sacrifices in the Walsh family over those years. When you get involved in politics and public service, those constituent needs go far and beyond. I know Dad did respond to his constituents every time he needed to,” said Rep. Walsh Jr (D). “I wish he was here. A life’s work that gets recognized is a true accomplishment.”

A dedicated public servant of more than 50 years and a lifelong resident of Will County, Walsh Sr. was known for his bipartisan approach to governing. He built a reputation for working collaboratively to find solutions at every level of government he served. Walsh Sr. began his public service at age 21 on the Elwood School Board and went on to serve as a Jackson Township Supervisor, a Will County Board member, an Illinois Senator and finally as Will County’s longest serving county executive.

Beyond his advocacy for Pace, Walsh Sr. was a driving force behind the expansion of paratransit service across Will County, especially the eastern portion. His commitment to expanding paratransit services for seniors and residents with disabilities helped ensure greater access to safe and reliable public transportation, enhancing the quality of life for all in Will County.

“I only knew County Executive Walsh at the latter stages of his career but I truly appreciated his down-to-earth demeanor, sense of humor and his professional partnership. I was grateful for his support as we implemented successful programs in Will County, such as Pace’s I-55 bus-on-shoulder service, a new bus garage in Plainfield, the coordinated dial-a-ride programs, as well as this transit center we gather in today," said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger.

The Joliet Transit Center opened in December 2021, with a memorable ribbon-cutting ceremony. The $9.7 million project was largely funded by Rebuild Illinois.