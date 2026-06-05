BART begins fare gates advertising pilot at nine stations

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) is testing a new look on fare gates at nine stations (19th Street Oakland, Downtown Berkeley, Dublin/Pleasanton, Concord, Fremont, 16th Street Mission and Daly City) as part of an ongoing effort to explore new and creative revenue opportunities as the agency faces a structural deficit starting in fiscal year 2027.

The nine fare gates are currently wrapped with advertising on their clear plexiglass doors and metal consoles to understand how the wrap material will perform in real-world conditions. The wraps have already undergone testing at BART’s fare gate lab to assess the material’s impact on the surface of the gates.

BART notes the pilot follows the testing of train car wrapping earlier this year, when BART Marketing covered a train car in BARTy mascots. The agency says the pilots will provide a potential new revenue source as BART continues to implement significant cost-cutting measures that have reduced expenses.