Crime on BART sees major drop as ridership surges

Crime on Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) services dropped substantially in 2025, a feat the agency says can be attributed to the hard work of the BART Police Department (PD) and BART's investment in initiatives and infrastructure that increase safety for passengers.

Overall crime on BART dropped 41% in 2025 compared to the same timeframe of the previous year, with violent crime down 31% and property crime down 43%, according to the December 2025 Chief’s Monthly Report. Additional highlights include auto thefts decreasing by half year over year and robberies decreasing by 60%.

This decrease in system crime comes as ridership continues to grow, with BART delivering nearly five million more trips in 2025 than 2024, a year that also saw ridership growth in addition to a drop in crime.

“Safety is about more than enforcement. It’s about presence, partnership and creating an environment where all riders feel comfortable using BART,” said BART Police Chief Kevin Franklin. “BART PD is committed to deterring criminal activity, responding quickly when help is needed and ensuring riders feel safe throughout their journeys. These numbers demonstrate the impact of officers who are engaged and focused on building trust with the communities BART serves.”

BART PD doubled officer presence systemwide and has had more police riding trains. BART also continues to utilize unarmed crisis intervention specialists, transit ambassadors, fare inspectors and community service officers.

The commitment to safety was bolstered by the installation of 715 new fare gates at all 50 stations, a project the agency completed four months ahead of schedule, ending in August 2025. The taller, more impact-resistant fare gates are improving the station environment and deterring fare evasion and unwanted behavior, according to BART. The number of riders who say they’ve witnessed someone not paying has dropped 59% in the last year.

BART also maintains a network of 4,000-plus surveillance cameras, minimizing response time and holding suspects accountable. Further, the agency continues to install LED lighting on platforms and in parking facilities to eliminate dark corners. Efforts such as these not only improve safety, but the entirety of the BART experience by making the system more welcoming and comfortable for passengers.

“Riders are witnessing firsthand the improvements to safety, cleanliness and customer experience that define the New BART,” said BART General Manager Bob Powers. “We’ve combined infrastructure upgrades, such as improved fare gates and station lighting, with additional safety presence and customer-centered service to make BART a comfortable experience for everyone who rides. I want to thank BART PD for their tireless commitment to serving the public.”

In 2025, BART PD also continued its officer recruitment campaign, offering a $15,000 hiring bonus alongside a robust outreach strategy to bring on more officers.