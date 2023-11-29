Denver RTD begins switching light-rail vehicle seats to vinyl

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) began transitioning the seats on its light-rail vehicles from fabric to vinyl. The first rail cars with the new seats were put into service on Nov. 14. The entire conversion will take about three years. The new seats support agency efforts to create a welcoming transit environment and will enhance the overall customer experience. In the 2023 RTD customer satisfaction survey, train cleanliness ranked ninth in importance.

According to Denver RTD, the new vinyl seats can be wiped down easily while it takes an employee an entire eight-hour shift to shampoo the 48 fabric seats of a train car. The fabric seats also fade, show stains and need replacement more often. The agency plans to complete one car per week until the entire fleet of approximately 200 light-rail vehicles has been converted.

The agency notes the pattern on the seat is unique because the dots symbolize the communities Denver RTD connects across the system and Denver RTD’s brand colors are represented in the pattern. The design was selected earlier this year by employees and it was created by an in-house graphic designer.

When Denver RTD first debuted light rail in 1994, the agency says wool seats were seen as plush, inviting and comfortable, but in recent years, there have been requests from customers and employees for something easier to maintain while still providing the comfort of the original seats.