MDOT MTA begins dynamic testing on Purple Line light-rail vehicles

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) started dynamic testing of the Purple Line light-rail vehicles. MDOT MTA notes this phase of testing will occur on the one-mile test track located adjacent to the project’s operations and maintenance facility along Veterans Parkway in Glenridge, Md. The agency says all eight light-rail vehicles currently onsite are ready to begin dynamic testing.

“This is a monumental moment for the Purple Line as the project begins systems testing and brings us closer to service,” said MDOT Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “With the project at 76 percent complete, seeing the light-rail vehicles on the tracks is a welcome sight that shows our continued progress. Thank you to the team for their hard work and the public for your continued patience as we move closer to finishing the Purple Line.”

MDOT MTA notes dynamic testing for light-rail vehicles involves running trains on the tracks to evaluate multiple mechanical systems under real-world conditions. The agency says that as the 142-foot light-rail vehicles go back and forth over the one-mile track, team members overseeing safety, testing, operations and engineering, as well as train operators, will evaluate various onboard components such as the braking, propulsion, electrical, signaling and communication systems. According to MDOT MTA, testing is initially confined to the test track and Purple Line trains will not yet operate on any public roadways or interact with other vehicles or pedestrians.

“Another major milestone for the Purple Line means a big step forward for Maryland’s public transit future,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “As the project transforms from primarily heavy construction into the testing phases, we are closer to our goal of connecting Maryland communities of Prince George’s County, Montgomery County and the region.”

To effectively test the trains, MDOT MTA says Purple Line transit operators will conduct dynamic testing during both daytime and nighttime hours. Once dynamic testing on the test track is complete, future phases of light-rail vehicle testing will involve trains running on longer sections of the mainline track. According to MDOT MTA, dynamic testing is expected to continue throughout 2026, as new light-rail vehicles are received. The agency notes the testing is a critical step so that the line can begin passenger service in late 2027 as planned.

“Today is truly a transformative milestone in bringing the Purple Line to the region,” said MTA Senior Project Director for the Purple Line Ray Biggs, II. “Moving into the dynamic testing phase is a testament to the extraordinary collaboration of the Maryland Transit Administration, Purple Line Transit Partners, Maryland Transit Solutions and Purple Line transit operators, along with support from our local and state elected officials.”

“Purple Line trains making runs up and down the test track is a milestone we’ve all been working toward since the project began,” said Purple Line Transit Partners CEO Doran Bosso. “Our enduring partnership with Maryland’s Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration, coupled with many thousands of hours of work by design-build contractor Maryland Transit Solutions, have brought us to this exciting moment. Future passengers witnessing trains in motion will help them envision how the Purple Line will transform our region.”