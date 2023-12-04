Avari Wireless awarded contract to provide radio communications coverage for TTC subway pilot program

Avari Wireless has been chosen to help construct a Distributed Antenna System for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC).

The project’s scope is to supply engineering, equipment, materials and other services to establish radio communications coverage for the Toronto Underground Subway System Pilot Project using digital technologies.

“We are very excited that TTC has selected Avari to proceed with a pilot project for the replacement of old distributed antenna equipment in Line 1, 2 and 4 of the Toronto subway. It is yet another signiﬁcant recognition of the proven best-in-class technology and unmatched capabilities that Avari has deployed globally,” said Andrew Leung, CEO of Avari Wireless.