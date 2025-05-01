Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority provides update on Glendora to Pomona project

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) resumed running trains throughout the nine-mile Glendora to Pomona, Calif., extension corridor in preparation for passenger service. Trains will continue to run on and off until full pre-revenue operations begin in the next few months, at which point trains will be running at full-service levels.

L.A. Metro has not yet announced the start date for passenger service, but it is anticipated this coming summer. In the meantime, L.A. Metro and the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority (Construction Authority) continue to work on final preparations for passenger service, including final systems integration testing, safety and occupancy certification processes, final paperwork, pre-revenue operations and other tasks.

Although the project is substantially complete and turned over to L.A. Metro, the Construction Authority and KPJV continue to work alongside L.A. Metro’s teams to support efforts to prepare the line for passenger service, as well as continue to complete punch list items throughout the corridor and station areas.

Some of these final elements will enhance the station experience for future riders, such as the landscaping that now adorns the walkways and station areas. Nearly all of the hundreds of native and drought-tolerant shrubs and trees have been planted throughout the station areas where future riders will walk, park or wait for pick-up by the new station platforms. In addition to enhancing the visual aesthetics of the station areas, the landscaping will provide shade, reduce urban heat island effects and provide a permeable surface for stormwater to infiltrate.

In addition, many of the walkways to the stations are enhanced with decorative pavers and will provide walking access to the station platforms from nearby major streets.

L.A. Metro, with the support from the Construction Authority and KPJV, continues to conduct emergency drills and safety education for its team and area first responders. Another series of emergency drills took place earlier this month at the Glendora Station and within the corridor southeast of Route 66. More drills will continue to take place in the weeks and months ahead, along with tabletop exercises where L.A. Metro and first responders discuss and go over different emergency scenarios.