Glendora to Pomona light-rail project reaches substantial completion
The Glendora to Pomona project reached substantial completion on Jan. 3. The 9.1-mile, four-station Foothill Gold Line light-rail project is now ready to be turned over to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro). The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority says the major milestone will be achieved on time and on budget despite major construction beginning back in July 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold.
What does substantial completion mean?
According to the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, achieving substantial completion means that the entire newly constructed light-rail system from Glendora to Pomona (including the stations, tracks, power system, train control system, grade crossing safety equipment, communications system, etc.) is fully functional and ready to be used as intended. After reaching substantial completion, smaller, final elements of work (mostly categorized as punch list items) will remain to be completed throughout the corridor and at the station areas, but the continuing work activities do not impact L.A. Metro’s ability to ready the new extension for passenger service. The authority notes L.A. Metro decides when passenger service starts.
Completing final milestones for Glendora to Pomona project in 2024
According to the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, when 2024 began, crews had already completed installation of the new light-rail tracks after making room by relocating the freight track that initially sat in the middle of the now-shared rail corridor, completed construction or renovation of the project’s 19 bridges (including completing the four new light-rail bridges that will take L.A. Metro A Line trains over major streets and intersections in Glendora and San Dimas) and completed reconstruction of the project’s 21 at-grade crossings.
The authority notes that each project was a major project on its own, but much work remained to be completed in this final year on the path to substantial completion. During the past 12 months, crews were able to meet the challenge.
Milestone No. 1: Completing the light-rail system
The authority says the new light-rail system from Glendora to Pomona is comprised of three major elements:
- The tracks
- The train control system
- The power system
The tracks were completed in 2023, but in the first half of 2024, crews were able to complete the train control system - made up of miles of underground cables, signals and sensors that monitor train movement, provide alerts and control the crossing safety equipment. Crews also completed installation of the new power system - comprised of miles of overhead catenary system wires strung across 350 poles to provide power for the light-rail trains. The authority notes the power comes from the eight traction power substations that were installed about a mile apart that convert AC power from local utilities to DC power - the type used to power the light-rail system. Around the same time, just east of the L.A. Metro A Line’s APU/Citrus College Station in Azusa, crews welded together the existing A Line tracks with the newly completed tracks from Glendora to Pomona.
Milestone No. 2: Train testing goes from 0 mph to 55 mph
In late June, the authority says crews pulled an unpowered light-rail vehicle onto the new project to carry out initial clearance testing. Following the successful completion of the initial clearance testing, the authority notes crews began active train testing in early July. The crews utilized multiple light-rail vehicles that operated on their own power to test all elements of the new light rail system, including the tracks, train control, power communications systems and safety features.
According to the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, this critical phase of construction is systems integration testing and ensures all of the new systems work together as designed. Initial active train testing was carried out during the day at slower speeds, but it was soon able to shift to higher speeds.
The authority says most of the train testing has taken place during nighttime hours to allow crews time during the day to continue construction on the project. Crews also completed testing of the freight track system that was relocated throughout the corridor to make room for the new light-rail tracks.
Milestone No. 3: Preparing first responders
As construction neared completion in 2024, the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority began active training for first responders on how to navigate the corridor, trains and stations in case of emergencies. As part of the project’s ongoing Fire Life Safety coordination, Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority staff familiarized the area’s first responders with the access (enter) and egress (exit) points along the corridor and at the future stations, as well as began preparing for emergency scenarios. Early in 2025, the authority says first responders will conduct emergency drills with test trains on the project as part of their preparation.
Milestone No. 4: Completing miles of decorative walls and fencing
Throughout the entire 9.1-mile corridor, crews put the finishing touches on the 10 miles of decorative sound walls and retaining walls that feature citrus-inspired patterns designed by Alignment artist Christie Beniston to pay homage to the importance citrus played in the development of the corridor cities. In addition, crews also completed installation of miles of fencing along the corridor and station areas to prevent unauthorized access to the tracks.
Milestone No. 5: Completing major work at the four new stations and associated parking facilities
In 2024, the authority notes crews neared completion on the four new stations and associated parking facilities. According to the authority, each station is designed with a center platform for boarding, with materials and colors representational of the foothills of the San Gabriel Valley. Each feature unique public artworks inspired by the history and culture of the station-city itself, created by the city-selected artist or artist-team.
Pomona to Montclair project secures funding in 2024
In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California State Transportation Agency, the agency overseeing the $4 billion funding program (Senate Bill 125) for transit capital projects statewide that was approved by the state legislature and governor last summer, announced the release of those funds. That same month, the L.A. Metro Board of Directors reaffirmed their commitment to allocate the first $798 million of the expected $1 billion of those funds to complete the LA County portion of the final 3.2-mile, two-station Foothill Gold Line from Pomona to Montclair, which includes stations in Claremont and Montclair.
In October, the L.A. Metro Board approved an amendment to the ongoing funding agreement between L.A. Metro and the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority for that $798 million for construction of the LA County portion of the Pomona to Montclair project segment.
The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority says the critical funding milestone was reached as the procurement to hire the design-build team for the final project segment was underway throughout 2024. The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority has dedicated $80 million of state and local funding for the San Bernardino County portion of the project.
What's next in 2025?
According to the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, once the design-build contract is awarded (expected in spring 2025), it will take approximately five years to complete the Pomona to Montclair project. Groundbreaking is anticipated later in 2025.