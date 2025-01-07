Glendora to Pomona light-rail project reaches substantial completion 

The Glendora to Pomona project reached substantial completion on Jan. 3. The 9.1-mile, four-station Foothill Gold Line light-rail project is now ready to be turned over to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro). The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority says the major milestone will be achieved on time and on budget despite major construction beginning back in July 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold.

What does substantial completion mean?

According to the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, achieving substantial completion means that the entire newly constructed light-rail system from Glendora to Pomona (including the stations, tracks, power system, train control system, grade crossing safety equipment, communications system, etc.) is fully functional and ready to be used as intended. After reaching substantial completion, smaller, final elements of work (mostly categorized as punch list items) will remain to be completed throughout the corridor and at the station areas, but the continuing work activities do not impact L.A. Metro’s ability to ready the new extension for passenger service. The authority notes L.A. Metro decides when passenger service starts.