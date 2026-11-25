North County Transit District was awarded $70.3 million in two state grants earlier this month to continue and improve Coaster and Sprinter rail service.

Most of the money is a single $63 million allocation from Cycle 8 of the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, said Mary Dover, NCTD’s deputy chief for bus operations.

The grant will help modernize crossing signals and implement Positive Train Control over the next several years on the district’s 22-mile route for Sprinter and freight trains between Oceanside and Escondido, Dover said.

“This award fully funds the project, which will replace obsolete signal infrastructure, enhancing rail safety and reducing signal crossing gate down times,” Dover said.

Positive Train Control, or PTC, is an electronic system that automatically alerts engineers and stops trains when unsafe conditions exist. It’s designed to prevent train collisions, derailments, misaligned track switches and unauthorized entries into work zones.

The district implemented PTC in 2019 on a separate 58.5 miles of track on the San Diego County portion of the Los Angeles- San Diego- San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Corridor, which covers 351 miles between San Diego and San Luis Obispo.

The Rail Safety Improvement Act of 2008 required all railroads carrying passengers or “toxic-by-inhalation materials” to install PTC. The act initially included a deadline of 2015 for full implementation, but the deadline has been extended by Congress at least twice because of logistic, technical and financial difficulties.

The rest of NCTD’s share of the grant money, $7.3 million from the State Rail Assistance program, will help balance the operating budget for the Coaster in fiscal 2027-28.

“This program provides funding for commuter and intercity rail services, and therefore, NCTD will use the funds to support COASTER operations,” Dover said. “This one-time funding is critical to stabilizing NCTD’s operating budget in the short-term by allowing other sources of funding that we originally intended to use for COASTER service in Fiscal Year 2028 to be used to support other aspects of our transit network.”

During budget discussions in July, NCTD officials said the district’s budget was balanced for fiscal 2026-27, but it faced a possible deficit of $7.7 million in fiscal 2027-28. The red ink is expected to increase to more than $33 million in fiscal 2030-31 without significant changes in operations or revenue.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced nearly $1.3 billion in allocations to protect rail and bus public transit systems and to make them more dependable and less polluting.

The grants included a $20 million investment in Metrolink to avoid proposed service reductions of 29% on weekdays and 40% on weekends compared with its 2025 schedule. Among the proposed cuts was all weekday service from Orange County to Oceanside, the southernmost stop in the seven counties served by Metrolink.

“This critical investment helps us maintain the service our riders depend on to get to work, attend school and access opportunities throughout the region,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said in a Nov. 10 news release.

“It also provides much-needed stability as we work with the state and our member agencies to build a more sustainable future for regional rail,” Kettle said.

The largest of the governor’s grants was a $750 million allocation for The Portal, a Bay Area commuter rail project to be extended approximately two miles from Fourth and King streets into downtown San Francisco.

©2026 The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Visit sandiegouniontribune.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.