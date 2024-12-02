Caltrain adopts 10-year Capital Improvement Plan

Caltrain’s board of directors has voted to adopt a Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), an agency-wide initiative outlining capital investments through Fiscal Year 2035 designed to provide a safe and secure railroad, maintain core services, enhance service and the customer experience and deliver the agency’s adopted long-range service vision.

The plan was developed with input from member agencies, cities and the public in Caltrain's three counties and includes over 110 capital projects alongside more than 30 projects developed in partnership with regional agencies.

Included are a range of projects, such as improving safety at at-grade crossings, installing an improved security camera system throughout the corridor, completing the replacement of the Guadalupe Bridges, replacing the 123-year-old San Francisquito Creek Bridge, upgrading Caltrain’s critical systems such as the fiber optic, the predictive arrival departure systems and the rail operations control system, as well as initiating the level boarding program. Caltrain is also dedicated to continuing its right-of-way fencing and state of good repair programs.

The plan also includes a prioritization framework to rank projects along the four pillars outlined in Caltrain’s mission statement: safety, reliability, accessibility and sustainability. This will help Caltrain to efficiently prioritize the projects most vital to its service and the communities it serves.

The CIP was developed in conjunction with other Caltrain plans, including the Business Plan, Transit Oriented Development Policy and Rail Corridor Use Policy, among others. Caltrain is now developing the Rolling Program, which focuses on a shorter, four-year planning horizon. This program will ensure the proper alignment of funding with capital projects and programs. Funding for these projects is expected to come from a combination of Measure RR funds, Caltrain’s member agencies contributions, Regional Measure 3 funds and from the state and federal governments.