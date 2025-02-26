NCTD launches new COASTER passenger cars.

The North County Transit District (NCTD) launched new COASTER passenger cars on Feb. 21 as part of the COASTER's 30th anniversary.

NCTD notes the COASTER, then called Coast Rail Express, took its first trip on Feb. 27, 1995. According to the agency, the service has evolved to offer 192 trips per week.

"The partnerships we’ve forged at all levels of government are one of the critical pieces of NCTD’s continued success each and every day,” said NCTD CEO Shawn M. Donaghy. “Today, we celebrate the COASTER turning 30. As our communities continue forward, we are excited about what the next 30 years will bring.”

“For decades, [San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG)] has proudly partnered with NCTD to deliver real transportation options for commuters,” said SANDAG Chair and Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner. “Today’s milestone represents a significant investment in the future of the LOSSAN rail corridor and is part of our ongoing commitment to improve transit options and boost ridership across the region.”

The new COASTER bi-level cabs and coaches feature: