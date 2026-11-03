MA: MBTA bringing bicyclists, shoppers with Fall Rail Ride

A slew of out-of-town bicyclists will likely be hitting the city trails and streets soon as part of the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority’s Fall Rail Ride scheduled for Saturday, Nov 7.

Those looking for a car-free shopping and dining experience and/or a guided bike ride will be buying tickets for $20 on the MBTA’s mTicket app and head over to Boston’s North Station to catch an express train to Newburyport.

Each ticket includes round-trip travel on the event train, room for standard sized bicycles and is valid for unlimited commuter rail travel all weekend long. Departure is at 11 a.m. with arrival scheduled an hour later. All those going back to Boston need to be back on the train before 4 p.m.

The Fall Rail Ride highlights the continued collaboration between the city, the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry and regional transportation partners to strengthen tourism, encourage sustainable travel and support Newburyport’s local economy, according to Chamber President Nancy Caswell.

“We’ve been excited to work alongside the city of Newburyport and the MBTA to bring this year’s Fall Rail Ride to our community,” Caswell said. “This partnership creates another opportunity to introduce visitors to everything that makes Newburyport special, from our locally owned shops, incredible museums and exceptional restaurants to our beautiful waterfront and rail trail. It’s a great way to encourage regional tourism, support our local businesses, and showcase Newburyport as a year-round destination.”

Serving as city liaison with the chamber and the MBTA was Christine Jackson from Mayor Sean Reardon’s office.

Reardon said he hopes scores of visitors will take advantage of the additional service to experience all that Newburyport has to offer.

“Whether it’s shopping in our downtown, dining at our local restaurants or enjoying our beautiful waterfront, Newburyport has so much to offer visitors. We appreciate the MBTA’s partnership in making our city more accessible and look forward to welcoming everyone who makes the trip,” Reardon said.

This marks the MBTA’s second Fall Rail Ride with the last event connecting riders with guided autumnal bicycle tours in West Concord, as well as shuttle buses to Wachusett Mountain in central Massachusetts.

© 2026 The Salem News (Beverly, Mass.).

Visit www.salemnews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.