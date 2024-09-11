LTD, MBTA ridership up during FY 24

The Lane Transit District (LTD) and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) have both seen increased ridership levels in the past year.

LTD

Ridership on LTD's bus system increased by six percent in Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024) compared to FY23. During FY23, ridership increased 20 percent from the previous year. The district notes total passenger boardings in FY24 were 6.3 million. In FY23, there were 6 million boardings.

LTD says there were several factors that drove the higher numbers, including LTD’s effort to recruit more bus operators. A stronger operator roster allowed LTD to add more service and more frequency makes the whole system more accessible.

“Community members are choosing to use public transportation more often,” said Anni Katz, LTD’s public information officer. “This contributes to cleaner air, reduced traffic and safer mobility for all.”

MBTA

The MBTA's $10 weekend commuter rail pass seen an increase of 40 percent compared to 2023. The $10 weekend pass allows for unlimited travel anywhere on the Commuter Rail on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on federal holidays. Data provided by Keolis Commuter Services, the operating partner for the MBTA commuter rail system, shows that more than 230,000 passes were sold between Memorial Day and Labor Day, compared to about 160,000 sold over the same period in 2023. The increase in passses sold coincided with a 16 percent increase in overall ridership this summer.

“We are thrilled to see passengers taking advantage of the popular $10 weekend and holiday pass,” said Keolis GM and CEO Abdellah Chajai. “The commuter rail is not only about getting people to and from work during the week. Riders are clearly taking advantage of the train on weekends to travel to Boston, Cape Cod and other destinations.”

Another rise in ridership was seen in Cape Flyer ridership by six percent compared to 2023 as well. The Cape Flyer operates service on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between Boston and Hyannis, Mass.

“The public deserves safe, reliable and robust service and we are committed to continuously seeking ways to better serve communities and businesses. As travel patterns have changed, we've seen significant growth in discretionary travel, especially on weekends, thanks to our $10 weekend pass,” said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “Making mass transportation affordable gives the public more travel options. Weekend passes, income-eligible fares, student fares and senior fares all make a difference to those who rely on us. Ensuring that our transportation system improves quality of life and supports economic vitality will always be a priority.”