South Coast Rail service begins revenue service in Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, the launch of the South Coast Rail service and the beginning of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line was celebrated by Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and her administration along with leadership from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA).

The commonwealth of Massachusetts says that this will be the first time in over 65 years that the cities and towns of southeastern Massachusetts will have passenger rail service to and from downtown Boston.

“Our administration isn’t kicking the can down the road when it comes to delivering the transportation system that our residents deserve. That’s exactly how we approached the South Coast Rail project. After years of delays, we took this challenge head on and delivered for the people of the South Coast – and our entire state will benefit,” Gov. Healey said. “The start of rail service will give people more options for how to get around, where to live and where to work. It means less traffic congestion and shorter commutes, giving people more time back with their loved ones. And it will bring more customers to local businesses and cultural attractions in Southeastern Mass. We congratulate [MBTA] General Manager [Phillip] Eng and his team, especially all of the workers who got this line ready to roll, for their hard work on this transformative project.”

The South Coast Rail Program extended the existing Middleborough Commuter Rail Line, reconstructed over 17 miles of the New Bedford Main Line and nearly 12 miles of the Fall River Secondary Line, upgraded the existing Middleborough Secondary track from Pilgrim Junction to Cotley Junction (a distance of 7.1 miles), constructed two new layover facilities and constructed six new Commuter Rail stations at Middleborough, East Taunton, Freetown, Fall River Depot, Church Street and New Bedford.

South Coast Rail schedules

The commonwealth of Massachusetts says the South Coast Rail will operate more trips than originally planned, expanding benefits for all communities in southeastern Massachusetts. The improved access to public transportation is anticipated to offer economic and housing development, as well as educational and recreational opportunities throughout southeastern Massachusetts, with area residents having much easier access to the many amenities of the South Coast and connections to downtown Boston.

There are 15 trips on the Fall River section of the line and 17 trips on the New Bedford section of the line for a total of 32 trips between South Station and East Taunton on weekdays. There are a total of 26 trips between South Station and East Taunton on the weekends. Trains run every 70 minutes on weekdays and every two hours on the weekends.

Late-night service is offered to South Coast Rail stations with the last train leaving Boston just before midnight.

In addition to direct service, there are connecting trains operating between each terminus point and East Taunton Station. This allows for even more frequent service, which is consistent with the all-day service model across the rest of the Commuter Rail network.

Commuter Rail line and station renaming, other changes

The Middleborough/Lakeville Commuter Rail Line is now renamed the Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line.

Middleborough/Lakeville station (located at 125 Commercial Drive, Lakeville) is renamed Lakeville Station.

Commuter Rail trains no longer stop at Lakeville Station. The Lakeville Station will serve only the seasonal CapeFLYER.

The new Middleborough Station (located at 52 West Grove Street, Middleborough) will serve the commuter rail.

Free weekday service March 24 – March 31 on the Fall River and New Bedford lines. Passengers can ride for free if they are boarding or ending their ride at one of the six South Coast Rail stations.

Free weekend service and parking this spring

Free weekend service: Available on the Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Lines for all weekends between March 29 and April 27 as well as on April 21 (Patriots’ Day). Passengers can ride for free if they are boarding or ending their ride at one of the six South Coast Rail stations. Riders should share their origin and destination stations with conductors to receive free travel. This offer is only valid on the Fall River and New Bedford Commuter Rail Lines and does not apply to trains on other Commuter Rail lines. On weekdays, regular commuter rail fares are in effect for South Coast Rail.

Free Parking: commuter rail parking at the six South Coast rail station lots will be free March 24 through the end of the day on April 30, 2025. This free parking promotion may end earlier than anticipated if South Coast Rail parking lots fill up and spaces become unavailable. Standard parking rates for South Coast Rail stations are $4 per day on weekdays and $2 per day on weekends/holidays.

Fares

On weekdays beyond March 31 and weekends after April, regular commuter rail fares are in effect for South Coast Rail. All South Coast Rail stations are Zone 8 stations. This means that passengers pay a full fare of $12.25 and a reduced fare of $6 for a one-way ride between Zone 1A to 8. Passengers can purchase fares onboard with conductors or via the mTicket app.