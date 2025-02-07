MBTA to begin South Coast Rail passenger service March 25

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) will begin passenger service on the South Coast Rail on March 24, 2025, pending final approval from the Federal Railroad Administration. South Coast Rail will give the communities of Taunton, Freetown, New Bedford, Middleboro and Fall River, Mass., passenger rail service for the first time in 65 years.

“The people of Taunton, Freetown, New Bedford, Middleboro and Fall River have been waiting for passenger rail service for far too long,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “[MBTA] General Manager [Phil] Eng and his team aren’t kicking the can down the road – they're delivering. We’re thrilled to soon be launching South Coast Rail service, which will make it easier for South Coast residents to get around the state, reduce congestion and spur economic development.”

“The Healey-Driscoll administration has fully committed to expanding public transportation in Massachusetts, which includes engaging with our communities, launching studies, applying for grants, investing in infrastructure and successfully bringing projects like South Coast Rail to fruition,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “To everyone who thought the day would never arrive when passenger trains would run again between Fall River, New Bedford and Boston, we are excited to announce that the day has finally come. South Coast Rail will create opportunities for affordable housing access, connect people to jobs, stimulate regional economies and encourage a shift from cars to public transportation.”

Train schedule

MBTA notes there will be a total of 15 trips on the Fall River Line and 17 trips on the New Bedford Line, for a total of 32 trips between South Station and East Taunton. There will be a total of 26 trips between South Station and East Taunton on the weekends. The MBTA anticipates trains to run every 70 minutes on weekdays and every two hours on the weekends.

MBTA says late night service will be offered to South Coast Rail stations, with the last train leaving Boston just before midnight. In addition to direct service, the agency notes there will also be shuttles operating between each terminus point and East Taunton Station, allowing for more frequent service, which is consistent with the all-day service model across the rest of the commuter rail network.

Train station renaming

MBTA notes that when service begins, the Middleborough/Lakeville Line will be renamed the Fall River/New Bedford Line. The Middleborough/Lakeville Station will be renamed Lakeville Station. Commuter rail trains will no longer stop at Lakeville Station. The Lakeville Station will serve only the seasonal Cape Cod Flyer. The new Middleborough Station will serve the commuter rail.

Fares

The MBTA has determined that the fare structure for all South Coast Rail stations will be priced in Zone 8, meaning passengers will pay a full fare of $12.25 and a reduced fare of $6.

Safety system testing complete

The authority notes automatic train control testing was completed in July 2024 and dispatch responsibilities were transferred to Keolis. MBTA says more than 800 positive train control (PTC) functions have been tested to ensure safety, reliability and compliance. PTC system testing was completed in December 2024 and operations were transferred to Keolis on Jan. 6, 2025.

Construction complete

MBTA notes all six stations -- located in Middleborough, East Taunton, Freetown, Fall River Depot, Church Street and New Bedford -- were completed by September 2024. According to the authority, stations are fully accessible. Certificates of occupancy have also been given for the New Bedford Station and the Wamsutta Layover Facilities.

Operator training underway

MBTA says qualification runs are currently underway to allow for operator training and route familiarity. Demonstration service is slated for early March. MBTA notes the qualification runs are part of the federal New Starts process and represent the final phases of the testing and commissioning process. According to the authority, the six communities can expect to see more signage installed shortly, including station posters, route maps, directional street signs and more.

“Under the leadership of the Healey-Driscoll administration, we continue to improve mass transportation across our network to make it the preferred choice of travel. Delivering new rail service to the communities as part of South Coast Rail is another example of our workforce fulfilling commitments made to the public. The MBTA is proud to be in this position working collaboratively with the Federal Railroad Administration, as we now seek their approval to begin passenger train service at the end of March ahead of our May target. This will allow communities in Boston, southeastern Massachusetts and many in between to connect by train for the first time in decades. We sincerely appreciate the patience and support from stakeholders and community members, as we performed train testing and conductor training. The residents of the commonwealth and all of its visitors deserve this service, and I couldn’t be more grateful to the many teams at the MBTA and our industry partners who are making this a reality,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng.

“Six stations are complete, over 800 safety functions have been tested on the trains and now operators are beginning to get ready to learn the routes. It hasn’t been an easy feat, but I’m proud of how much we have accomplished,” said MBTA South Coast Rail Program Executive Karen Antion. “The South Coast Rail is going to be a gamechanger for the region, and we’re excited to deliver this new transportation option that will serve so many communities.”