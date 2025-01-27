OR: Federal report recommends restoring Amtrak train service through Baker City

The Federal Railroad Administration has sent a report to Congress that calls for restoring a daily passenger train route from Portland to Denver, passing through Baker City.

Amtrak ended the Pioneer Route in 1997.

Since then there have been occasional efforts, including endorsements from Oregon’s senators, to revive the Pioneer Route.

In 2021 Congress directed the FRA to study potential new long-distance Amtrak routes.

The FRA released that report recently, and it includes the Pioneer Route among its proposed daily runs.

In early 2024 a Baker County group gathered 1,090 signatures from residents who want to resume the Pioneer Route, and sent the signatures to Amtrak, the FRA and Oregon legislators.

The report does not mean, however, that Amtrak trains will again stop at Baker City’s train station just north of Broadway Street.

The report notes that it is the first of several steps, and that “further analysis would be necessary to advance selected preferred route options through project planning, including timeintensive detailed engineering work and cost estimates for capital and infrastructure projects needed for new passenger rail service. The selected preferred route options identified in this study are conceptual — they are not final recommendations for service, and would require additional review, resources, and stakeholder collaboration after this study is complete.”

Cost is a potentially imposing obstacle to restoring the Pioneer and other long-distance routes.

The report notes that “the current operations of long-distance routes do not receive any state or local contributions for operations and require significant federal funding, and the federal government would need to commit to ongoing operations funds for new routes, on an annual basis.”

The FRA report arrives the same month as Greyhound ended its daily bus route between Portland and Boise.

Matt Krabacher of Baker City is an advocate for returning Amtrak to Eastern Oregon. He is also the Eastern Oregon vice president for The Association of Oregon Rail and Transit Advocates (AORTA), a nonprofit citizen advocacy group working to “educate the public about the need for safe, fiscally responsible, environmentally sound transportation.”

Krabacher said he believes the FRA report's inclusion of a Pioneer Route is "hugely important."

"What it has done is it has defined the Pioneer as a national objective and has given states the ability to ask and work for it. Without the Pioneer being in that report it would be a much larger uphill battle to convince state legislators to take up its restoration as an issue. But since the FRA has defined it, done a light assessment of it, and deemed it worthy to be one of the 15 best ways to expand our national passenger rail network, there is way less work needed to convince the people that matter that it is possible.

"Being in this report makes it easier for citizens to point to it and tell their local legislators that this is not a pipe dream and that gederal money is there, ready and waiting, to assist in its restoration," Krabacher said. "In fact, the federal government is poised to take up the vast majority of the costs of creating these rail networks."

