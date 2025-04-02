Alstom takes on full operation of JFK International Airport’s AirTrain

Alstom signed a seven-year contract extension with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) to provide operations and maintenance services for John F. Kennedy International Airport’s (JFK) AirTrain. The contract extension is valued at approximately $518 million and includes an option for three additional years.

Alstom says the JFK AirTrain is a crucial part of reducing traffic congestion around the airport. The system connects all passenger terminals to airport parking lots, the hotel shuttle pick-up area, the rental car center and New York City’s public transportation network at Jamaica and Howard Beach Stations, where passengers and airport employees can connect with the subway, the Long Island Railroad and public buses.

Under the agreement, Alstom will be responsible for ensuring the AirTrain is running twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week and for maintaining the vehicle fleet, station doors, guideways, power distribution systems, car wash, signaling system and facilities. The fleet is composed of 32 automated light metro trains, which range in size from one to four cars based on passenger demand, serving nine stations.

“We are proud of our ongoing partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK International Airport,” said Alstom President Michael Keroullé. “Since 2003, our industry-leading airport system has safely and reliably transported millions of travelers and employees between terminals. As JFK's partner of choice, Alstom is excited to support the modernization and expansion of AirTrain service at one of the world's busiest airports.”

“As we extend our partnership with Alstom, we strengthen our commitment to providing world-class service for the millions of travelers who rely on JFK Airport’s AirTrain each year,” said JFK International Airport General Manager Teresa Rizzuto. “This long-standing collaboration goes beyond operational efficiency; the AirTrain plays a key role in reducing traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity for passengers. The Port Authority looks forward to continue working with Alstom on JFK AirTrain, a critical piece of JFK’s infrastructure and one that also fosters sustainability, local job creation and community development. We also encourage all of our customers to consider using JFK AirTrain to avoid construction-related traffic while we rebuild the airport.”

A highly reliable system, firmly rooted in its community

Alstom notes nearly 25 million passengers rode the JFK AirTrain last year, with an average daily ridership of more than 68,000 travelers and airport employees. To accommodate the high passenger volumes, the system operates 24/7, 365 days a year and Alstom’s operations and maintenance teams delivered an average system availability of 98.56 percent in 2024.

Alstom says its full automation of the system will provide improved safety, high reliability, higher capacity with shorter headways between trains and lower maintenance costs. The project will retain over 230 employees, including 59 customer service agents to provide assistance to passengers.

As part of its commitment to the local community, the Alstom JFK Service Delivery Center provides job seekers with past involvement in the criminal justice system access to job opportunities through its participation in the Council for Airport Opportunity’s Office of Second Chance Employment, an initiative sponsored by PANYNJ.