MTA to modernize A and C service in Brooklyn, Queens with CBTC technology

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is set to undertake its largest signal and track replacement project yet thanks to a $1.9 billion investment that was made possible with funds from congestion pricing. The project will modernize A and C service in Brooklyn and Queens, replacing antiquated, 1930s-era signals with Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC). The modern signal system allows trains to safely run faster and closer together, facilitating more frequent and reliable subway service.

“Congestion pricing keeps delivering wins for New Yorkers,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Upgrading nearly 100-year-old signals does more than just modernize infrastructure that is long-overdue – it is a critical part of our plan to run better and more frequent subway service, shortening waits and slashing delays. When this project is done, hundreds of thousands of A and C train riders will benefit from the world-class service on new, modern trains that New Yorkers deserve.”

The project spans 42 track miles along the Fulton and Liberty lines, replacing the oldest remaining signal equipment in the subway system. The work will span from High Street A/C to Ozone Park–Lefferts Boulevard A, covering 23 stations serving 350,000 riders each weekday. The project corridor provides connections to seven other subway lines, 36 bus routes and connections to the Long Island Rail Road.

MTA says the work builds on other CBTC investments serving A and C riders along Eighth Avenue between 59th Street in Manhattan and High Street in Brooklyn. The 2025–2029 Capital Plan is providing an additional $5.4 billion to modernize signals across more than 75 miles on the Broadway N/Q/R/W, Liberty Avenue A, Rockaway A/S and Nassau Street J/Z lines.

“Signal issues are the number one cause of subway delays – no surprise considering the ancient relics we’ve been using to direct train traffic. Thanks to this almost $2 billion project – the largest of its kind in MTA history – we are going to be able to run more A and C trains faster, safer and more reliably than ever before," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

According to the MTA, signal issues are the leading cause of subway delays. Much of the system still relies on aging equipment with components that are no longer commercially manufactured, making maintenance increasingly difficult and expensive. The existing signal system divides tracks into fixed sections and identifies whether a train occupies each section. The modern equipment is also less expensive and easier to maintain.

“This marks the official launch of the largest signal modernization project in MTA history—a transformational investment that will improve A and C service for hundreds of thousands of riders. By using new construction methods that cut our per‑mile costs by a third, we’re proving that we can modernize the system better, faster and cheaper than ever before,” said MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres‑Springer.

CBTC is currently operating across the full 7 and L lines, as well as portions of the E, F, M and R routes on the Queens Boulevard and Culver lines. Following signal modernization, on-time performance on the 7 Line jumped from 68% to 91%. On the E Line in Queens, train speeds increased by approximately 10% following CBTC activation.

For the Fulton-Liberty signal modernization project, the MTA will use an approach that's been shown to reduce signal modernization costs per mile by 33% compared with the average for prior CBTC projects.

“Communication-based train control has proven to improve service for riders with faster, smoother and more reliable trips. I’m thrilled that A and C riders can look forward to experiencing a modern system that they can rely on for decades to come," said New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow.

MTA notes the first phase of work will focus on replacing aging switches and more than 250 feet of specialized track, between 104th Street and 99th Street in Queens.

The project will also include infrastructure to support future cell service for riders and work to keep existing infrastructure in a state of good repair. The contract for the project was awarded to L.K. Comstock & Railworks in December 2025. Completion is expected in the second quarter of 2032.