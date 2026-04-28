Siemens Mobility to upgrade NYC’s Fulton-Liberty Lines with advanced CBTC technology

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has awarded a contract to Siemens Mobility, in collaboration with L.K. Comstock, to modernize New York City’s Fulton-Liberty Lines—or A and C lines—with advanced Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) technology.

The Siemens CBTC System, Trainguard MT, in compliance with New York Subway Interoperability Interface Specifications (I2S), enables trains to run as close as 90 seconds apart, using next-generation signaling and continuous communication to keep operations moving seamlessly. According to Siemens Mobility, the technology is expected to boost capacity, reduce wait times and provide the flexibility needed to meet future demand on the two subway lines while preparing the network to keep New Yorkers on the move for decades to come.

The upgrade will connect 23 stations and replace nearly century-old infrastructure to enhance the commute across Brooklyn and Queens with an energy-efficient solution. Running primarily along a four‑track alignment, the company notes multiple trains can operate simultaneously on the Fulton-Liberty Lines—meaning that while together they span approximately 15 miles in length, the total track distance equates to nearly 40 track miles.

“Modernizing the Fulton-Liberty Lines is more than a technology upgrade—it’s a step to improve the everyday commute for millions of New Yorkers,” said Siemens Mobility North America CEO Tobias Bauer. “Siemens Mobility’s CBTC technology will provide enhanced safety, on-time performance, capacity and scalability for trains running across the network. That means faster, more reliable service across New York.”

As part of the signal modernization, LKC will decommission all signaling and associated equipment that is replaced by the CBTC System. The scope of work includes the installation and replacement of 24 new Special Work Portions, 94 switch machines and constructing four new train control rooms. Siemens Mobility says the upgrades require four million feet of cable to be installed by LKC throughout the tunnels and within the newly built facilities.

The project introduces 5G commuter cellular service, ensuring riders remain connected as they travel between stations. LKC will install a Distributed Antenna System and supporting fiber cabling in the underground tunnel portion of the project, which spans 62 track segments with work in 18 stations.

Once the system modernization is complete, Siemens Mobility will also support its long-term performance and reliability through a 25-year maintenance commitment to the MTA, with the option for two additional five-year extensions.

“L.K. Comstock is proud to partner with Siemens Mobility and the MTA to deliver this critical upgrade to one of New York City’s most heavily traveled corridors,” said L.K. Comstock President Ben D’Alessandro. “Together, we are helping build a more resilient, higher-capacity transit system for the future.”