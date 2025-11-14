AT&T launches 5G cellular service in MTA’s Crosstown G train line segments

AT&T has launched 5G cellular service in the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) Crosstown G train line segments, marking another major milestone in the MTA and Boldyn Networks’ (Boldyn) ongoing effort to bring high-speed connectivity to the entire New York City Subway system. According to Boldyn, AT&T riders traveling on the G Line between Court Square Station in Long Island City, Queens and Bedford–Nostrand Avenue Station in Brooklyn can now enjoy cellular service in tunnels.

The latest activation follows the recent installation of AT&T service in the Joralemon Street tunnel, which serves the 4 and 5 trains between Bowling Green Station in Manhattan and Borough Hall Station in Brooklyn. AT&T is the first carrier on-air for both the G Line and Joralemon Street tunnel.

"Every new section we light up brings us closer to a fully connected New York," said AT&T Atlantic Region President John Emra. "By working closely with Boldyn Networks and the MTA, we're helping ensure reliable, high-speed 5G is part of the everyday transit experience for New Yorkers. We're proud to be the first and only carrier to deliver that enhanced experience to the G Line."

Boldyn says its coverage will bring cellular coverage across all 418 track miles of subway tunnel. Currently, all mobile carrier customers can enjoy cellular service in underground tunnels on the 42nd Street. Shuttle line and Canarsie tunnel, serving the L train line between Bedford Avenue Station in Brooklyn and 1st Avenue Station in Manhattan. Cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity are also available in all underground subway stations.

"Progress like this happens through collaboration, innovation and a shared commitment to the people of New York," said Senior Vice President of Transit Operations for Boldyn Networks U.S. Ken Ranger. "We're proud to continue our work with the MTA and AT&T to bring high-speed connectivity to the G Line. These milestones represent more than infrastructure; they're about improving daily life for riders and creating a smarter, more connected city."