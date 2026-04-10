Metra unveils projects for 2026 construction program

Metra has unveiled its 2026 construction schedule, which includes improvements to 20 stations, replacement of 22 grade crossings and three major crosstie replacement projects.

In addition to new projects, the agency notes progress continues to be made on a multiyear project to upgrade track, electrical and signal systems on the Metra Electric Line to accommodate the expansion of service on the South Shore Line. The 2026 construction program also includes numerous smaller infrastructure improvements across Metra’s 11 lines.

“We plan to take full advantage of the construction season and available funding to address projects across the railroad,” said Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “Metra is grateful for the significant financial support we have received in recent years to address a backlog of critical capital projects. However, infrastructure maintenance is an ongoing need, and that’s why we will continue to work with our funding and governance partners to identify, plan and carry out projects that support our system today and in the future.”

Metra notes work is being performed by its in-house crews, employees of Metra’s freight partners and private contractors. Metra is also contributing funds for station repairs and upgrades that will be performed by a municipality or its contractors.

In Metra’s 2026 capital program, $57.7 million is allocated for station and parking improvements, $37.7 million for track maintenance, $22.3 million for bridge projects, $5.2 million for rail crossing replacements and $59.1 million for signal, electrical and communications maintenance and upgrades. The agency notes funding for some of the projects was allocated in prior years’ capital programs or came from outside sources, including municipalities and Metra’s freight partners.

According to Metra, timing of the projects may change and, when warranted, projects may be added to or removed from this list.

Station improvements

Improvements are planned for 20 of Metra’s 243 stations this year. Projects at another 47 stations are currently in the design process for construction in later years. Accessibility and state of good repair improvements are the focus of smaller projects at 26 stations that began in 2025. Improvements planned under this program for 2026 include seven stations on the Rock Island Line and the Cicero and Western Springs stations on the BNSF Line. Improvements may include ramps, handrails, curbs and gutters, parking lots, pavement markings, signage, retaining walls, canopy alterations and other alterations required to meet accessibility criteria.

Along the Metra Electric Line, Metra is continuing a multiyear effort to rebuild the Chicago State/95th Street Station and rehabilitate the South Water Street entrance to Millennium Station. On the Rock Island Line, Metra will continue a project to replace the platform, rehab parking areas and build new warming shelters at 115th Street/Morgan Park Station. Work will also continue on the construction of a new infill station at Auburn Park (79th and Lowe), which is scheduled for completion by the end of the year. On the BNSF Line, improvements will include the rehabilitation of the historic LaGrange Road Station and new platforms at Westmont.

The agency notes work is nearing completion on the replacement of the platforms at Grayslake and Morton Grove on the Milwaukee District North Line, Midlothian on the Rock Island Line, Pingree Road on the UP Northwest Line and Kedzie on the UP West Line.

Track improvements

Metra and its railroad partners plan to replace approximately at least 51,000 railroad crossties this year. On the Rock Island Line, Metra forces will replace 16,562 crossties between Mokena and Joliet, Ill. Metra will also replace 18,500 crossties and 23,949 feet of rail between Rondout and Fox Lake on the Milwaukee District North Line.

BNSF plans to replace 16,000 crossties between Hinsdale and West Eola (Aurora). Metra and contractors will also continue infrastructure work in preparation for the installation of a fourth track on the Metra Electric Line.

Road crossing improvements

Metra and its railroad partners plan to make improvements to 22 rail crossings in 2026. Five crossing replacements are planned on the Metra Electric branch lines (Ridgeland Avenue, Clyde Avenue and Chappel Avenue on the South Chicago Branch and Parnell Avenue and Normal Avenue on the Blue Island Branch). There are six crossing replacements planned on the Rock Island Line, one on the Southwest Service and five more between the Milwaukee District North and West lines. On the BNSF Line, road crossings will be replaced at Loomis Street in Naperville, Prospect Avenue in Clarendon Hills and Hollywood Avenue in Riverside. Replacements are also planned at LaGrange Road and Harlem Avenue and multiple pedestrian crossings depending upon funding availability.

Bridge improvements

A major project to rebuild 11 120-year-old bridges between Fullerton Avenue and Addison Street in Chicago on the UP North Line continues, with Segment 1 of the project (the Fullerton, Clybourn and Wrightwood bridges and adjoining retaining walls) currently out for bid. The $337 million project will also replace four miles of track structure and 1.75 miles of retaining walls. On the Rock Island Line, Metra will continue work on the replacement of the bridge at Morgan Street in Chicago and plans to begin the rehab of Bridge 86 over 78th Street as part of the new Auburn Park Station project.

Metra notes that more than half of the 446 bridges on its lines are more than a century old. Currently, there is no dedicated federal funding program specifically dedicated to improving commuter rail bridges. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL-8) and Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL-5) have introduced the Building Rail Infrastructure for a Durable & Growing Economy Act, which would establish a $1.5 billion annual competitive grant program to fund the long-overdue maintenance, replacement and rehabilitation of commuter rail bridges across the country.

The agency notes it has developed a 20-year plan to replace or rehabilitate 210 bridges, requiring about $3 billion in investment. Design is complete or nearly complete on nine bridges, with 30 more bridges in the pipeline for preliminary engineering.

Signal/communications improvements

Multiple signal improvement projects are planned or underway across the Metra system in 2026. Collectively, these projects, which can take multiple years to implement, strengthen system reliability, increase operational flexibility and support the long-term modernization of Metra’s signal network. Communications crews will also be deployed across the system to install improved electronic signage, speaker systems and security systems.

On the Metra Electric, several signal improvement projects are underway, including upgrades to signals and interlockings between Millennium Station and Roosevelt Road to accommodate the NICTD 4th Track expansion and future service increases; the installation of full bi-directional signaling between Roosevelt Road and 65th Street; and the installation of new grade crossing equipment between Yates and 93rd Street on the South Chicago Branch, including SMART gate technology that allows continual remote monitoring of crossing devices to identify performance issues and enable proactive maintenance.

The agency notes work will continue on the renewal of the 16th Street interlocking on the Rock Island Line following last year’s replacement of the 16th Street Tower. The project will focus on a new track configuration between the 16th Street diamonds and Archer Avenue. Metra will also complete installation of a new control point at 75th Street on the Southwest Service, which will replace the old Forest Hill Junction with CSX, which was eliminated by a flyover funded through the CREATE program.

Two signal projects are planned on the Milwaukee District West Line, including the renewal of signal and grade crossing equipment between Tower B12 in Franklin Park and Galewood in Chicago. Work includes modernization of signal systems, upgraded circuitry and improved crossing protection, including SMART gates. A second project will upgrade signal systems at multiple crossings in Elmwood Park.

Metra notes that to minimize impacts on Metra riders, most work will be performed during off-peak hours and on weekends, which could result in delays to trains during those times.

A comprehensive list of all projects is available on Metra's website.