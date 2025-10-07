Metra completes rehabilitation projects at three stations on Metra Electric line

Metra reopened its 87th Street Station on its Metra Electric Line after completing rehabilitation work that was part of a larger project. The 87th Street Station reopening follows the rehabilitation of the Metra Electric Line's 79th Street/Chatham and 103rd Street/Rosemoor stations as part of a two-year, $33.9 million contract.

All three stations now feature a bevy of improvements including:

Enclosed ADA-accessible street-level entrances and lobbies with elevators.

New stairs and headhouses.

New composite deck platforms.

New lighting and signage.

The upgrades were part of a multimillion-dollar, multiyear plan to update 13 stations on the line.

“We are pleased to have completed this work to create modern, accessible, comfortable and safe new stations for our riders in these communities,” said Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “We want to thank them for their patience and understanding while we carried out this essential work.”

The construction work at the three stations was contracted to by IHC Construction of Elgin, Ill., which committed to subcontracting 30% of the work to Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms. Funding for the project came from Metra from its portion of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

Similar upgrades have already been completed at the 147th St./Sibley Blvd. and Homewood stations last year, and further construction is underway at the 95th St./Chicago State University Station. Metra is also beginning refurbishments on the South Water Street entrance to Millennium Station this month, and work is being planned for Van Buren Street, 59th-60th/University of Chicago, 111th St./Pullman, Harvey Transportation Center (with Pace), Olympia Fields and University Park.