Metra to open 103rd St./Rosemoor Station, close 95th St./Chicago State University Metra Electric Station March 3

The 103rd St./Rosemoor Station on the Metra Electric Line will reopen to customers on March 3 following more than a year of construction work. Metra notes that on the same day, the 95th St./Chicago State University Metra Electric station will close for approximately two years to undergo a $33.4 million rehabilitation and expansion project. According to the agency, the work is part of a multiyear, multimillion-dollar plan to transform stations on the line.

“We are prioritizing improvements on the Metra Electric Line to make the line more accessible to persons with disabilities,” said Metra Executive Director and CEO Jim Derwinski. “At the same time, the 95th St. project is an opportunity to grow our relationship with Chicago State University and build a station that better connects students to educational opportunities and increases mobility options for area residents.”

Metra notes 103rd St./Rosemoor is the second station to reopen under a single $33.9 million contract with Elgin-based IHC Construction for work at three stations: 79th St./Chatham, 87th St./Woodruff and 103rd St./Rosemoor. The 79th St. Station reopened to customers on Dec. 16, 2024, and 87th St. closed for construction on the same day. When completed, Metra says all three stations will have enclosed, ADA-accessible entrances and lobbies with elevators; new stairs and headhouses, new composite deck platforms and new lighting and signage. Funding for this contract was provided through the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

Under a separate contract with John Burns construction of Westmont Ill., Metra is investing $33.4 million to rehabilitate and expand the 95th St./Chicago State University Station, with a goal of improving the station’s accessibility and its connection to the university. The project is being funded through the Rebuild Illinois capital program, Cook County and a Federal Transit Administration All Stations Accessibility Program grant.

The 95th St./Chicago State Station is expected to reopen in the third quarter of 2027. Metra notes the project will replace the station’s existing headhouse, platform and stairs and create a new street-level entrance on 95th St. with a new storefront, enclosed entrance area and a new elevator. The new platform will include a full-length canopy to better protect customers in inclement weather. The project will also better connect the station to the Chicago State campus, with a new tunnel entrance and a new walkway and bike lane connecting to a new commuter parking lot.

Metra says that while 95th St. is closed, customers can use the 91st St./Chesterfield or the newly rehabbed 103rd St./Rosemoor Station as an alternative. According to the agency, although the 103rd St. Station was built to be fully ADA accessible, the station may not always be accessible initially because construction work at nearby stations may require periodic track shifts and temporary, inaccessible boarding procedures during midday Monday through Friday (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).