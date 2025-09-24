Metra to reopen 87th St./Woodruff Station Oct. 6

Metra will reopen the 87th St./Woodruff Station on Oct. 6. The station has been closed since December 2024 for a complete rehabilitation and is the last of three Metra Electric stations renovated under one $33.9 million contract.

According to the agency, the new station now has an enclosed, ADA-accessible street-level entrance and lobby with an elevator; new stairs and headhouse; new composite deck platform; and new lighting and signage. Similar work was completed at the 79th St./Chatham Station, which reopened in December 2024, and the 103rd St./Rosemoor Station, which reopened in March 2025.

“We want to thank the riders at all three of these stations for their patience and understanding as we worked to make them more welcoming, comfortable and accessible facilities,” said Metra Executive Director and CEO Jim Derwinski. “We are happy that our efforts to invest in our stations and promote transit ridership are starting to pay off.”

Metra notes the contract to renovate all three stations was awarded to a single vendor, IHC Construction of Elgin, Ill., and the work was staged so that no more than two of the stations were closed at a time. The work on all three stations is part of a multiyear, multimillion-dollar plan to reconstruct numerous stations on the line, including making them ADA compliant. Similar work was already completed at the 147th St./Sibley Blvd. and Homewood stations in 2024 and is underway at the 95th St./Chicago State University Station.

The agency notes that although the 87th Street Station was built to be fully ADA accessible, the station may not always be accessible initially because construction work at 95th Street may require periodic track shifts and temporary, inaccessible boarding procedures during the midday Monday through Friday (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).