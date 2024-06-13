Metra awards contract to rebuild 95th St./Chicago State University Station

Metra's Board of Directors approved a $33.4 million contract to rehabilitate and expand the 95th St./Chicago State University (CSU) Station on the Metra Electric Line, with a goal of improving the station’s accessibility and its connection to the university.

“We are prioritizing improvement on the Metra Electric Line to make them accessible to persons with disabilities,” said Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski. “At the same time, this is an opportunity to grow our relationship with Chicago State University and build a station that is a gateway between the school and our system.”

“Today’s approval of the contract for the remodel and transformation of the Metra station on Chicago State University’s campus will provide our campus and community with access to critical transit assets and connectivity,” said Z Scott, president of Chicago State University. “Access to equitable transit spurs economic development, benefiting our community and the region. Today’s announcement, which has been more than five years in the making, would not have been possible without the collaboration and leadership of political and government officials, including U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Illinois Sen. Elgie Sims Jr. (D-IL), Illinois Reps. Nick Smith (D-IL) and Marcus Evans (D-IL), Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore, Ald. Michelle A. Harris, the Metra Board of Directors and Chair Romayne C. Brown, the Metra leadership team led by Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski and the impactful members of our community all working together toward the realization of this transit transformation.”

The contract, awarded to John Burns Construction of Westmont, includes the replacement of the existing headhouse, platform and stairs, construction of a new street-level entrance on 95th St. with a new storefront, enclosed entrance area and a new elevator, construction of a new platform with full-length canopy, construction of a new CSU campus headhouse and a walkway and bike lane that connects to a new commuter parking lot and new tunnel entrance.

The work is expected to start later this summer and take about 40 months to complete.

The 95th Street/CSU Station is one of several Metra Electric Line stations being renovated as part of a multiyear, multimillion-dollar effort to improve and make accessible stations along the line. Work is currently underway at the 79th St./Chatham, 103rd St./Rosemoor, 147th St./Sibley and Homewood stations and work is expected to start later this year at the 87th St./Woodruff Station.