Metra announces projects for 2025 construction program

Metra, along with its railroad and municipal partners, announced the projects they’ll be taking on during the 2025 construction season, which encompasses improving 52 stations and replacing 43 grade crossings.

In addition to major projects to replace aging bridges on the UP North Line, track, electrical and signal upgrades on the Metra Electric and major tie replacement projects on three lines, the 2025 construction program also includes numerous smaller infrastructure improvements distributed across Metra’s 11 lines. Construction work is already underway and will continue through the fall, weather permitting.

“We plan to take full advantage of the construction season to address projects big and small across the railroad,” said Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “Thanks to our leaders in Washington and Springfield, Metra has received significant financial support in recent years to help us begin to address a backlog of critical capital projects that will benefit our riders for years to come.”

Work is being performed by Metra’s in-house crews and employees of Metra’s freight partners, as well as private contractors. Metra is also contributing funds for station repairs and upgrades that will be performed by a municipality or its contractors.

In Metra’s 2025 capital program:

$34.9 million is allocated for station and parking improvements.

$48.1 million for track maintenance.

$46.2 million for bridge projects.

$5.9 million for rail crossing replacements.

$39.2 million for signal, electrical and communications maintenance and upgrades.

Funding for some of these projects was allocated in prior years’ capital programs or came from outside sources, including municipalities and Metra’s freight railroad partners.

Station improvements

Metra’s larger projects are focused on improving 52 stations this year across its lines. Improvements include rebuilding stations, repairing or replacing platforms, repainting stations and viaducts, power washing, updating parking services and building new warming shelters. Some of this work is already underway, including projects at Grayland, 87th St. and 95th St. stations. Construction will also continue on the new infill station at Auburn Park.

Accessibility and state of good repair improvements are the focus of smaller projects planned for 26 stations that are scheduled to begin this year and continue through 2026. These improvements may include ramps, handrails, curbs and gutters, parking lots, pavement markings, signage, retaining walls, canopy alterations and other alterations required to meet accessibility criteria.

Track improvements

Approximately 117,000 railroad crossties will be replaced this year on the Rock Island Line, Milwaukee District North Line, Metra Electric Line and UP Northwest Line. Metra and contractors will also continue infrastructure work in preparation for the installation of a fourth track on the Metra Electric Line. Work continues on the final phase of UP West third main project, which will remove a bottleneck between West Chicago and Geneva by adding a third track.

Road crossing improvements

Improvements will be made to 43 at-grade crossings throughout the system this year. Pedestrian crossings will also be installed along the BNSF Line.

On the Rock Island Line, three crossings will be replaced, including 101st St. on the Beverly Branch in Chicago and Mokena Street and Schoolhouse Road in Mokena.

Bridge improvements

A major project to rebuild 11, 120-year-old bridges between Fullerton Avenue and Addison Street in Chicago on the UP North Line continues. The $337 million project will also replace four miles of track structure and 1.75 miles of retaining walls. On the Rock Island Line, Metra will continue work on the replacement of the bridge at Morgan Street in Chicago.

Signal and communications improvements

Metra’s Signal Department is undertaking several major projects in 2025. One of its largest projects will be the replacement of the 124-year-old 16th St. Tower on the Rock Island Line. Crews will also complete upgrades to infrastructure along the Metra Electric Line and install new control points for the South Shore Line expansion project. Signal systems upgrades will continue along the Milwaukee District lines as part of a project started in 2024.

During the past few years, Metra notes it has been working to upgrade technology at its roadway crossings by installing SMART crossing technology that allows continual remote monitoring of crossing devices to identify performance issues and enable proactive maintenance. In 2025, Metra is planning SMART crossing upgrades on the Milwaukee District West Line and the Metra Electric Line - South Chicago Branch. As funding becomes available, Metra says it plans to deploy this technology throughout its system.

Throughout 2025, Metra will continue replacing its platform announcement system, as well as the installation of new electronic signage on platforms across its system. Most work will be performed during off-peak hours and on weekends, which could result in delays to trains during those times. For a full list of construction capital improvement projects, visit Metra’s website.