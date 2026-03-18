Amtrak completes steel structure for King Street Yard that will service Cascade line

Amtrak has completed the steel structural frame for its new maintenance and inspection (M&I) facility in Seattle, marking a construction milestone at King Street Yard with the last steel beam placement. Amtrak says that this achievement showcases the collaborative efforts between the contractor and Amtrak, as the facility construction continues.

Amtrak says that the new M&I facility will help advance its next era of rail, supporting maintenance of the new Airo fleet that will debut on the Amtrak Cascades later this year. The organization notes that completing the structural frame brings the project closer to delivering a modern and efficient facility that will strengthen Amtrak’s operations throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Construction progress to date includes:

Approximately 1.8 million pounds of pre-engineered metal building steel installed for the M&I superstructure.

More than 12,500 cubic yards of concrete placed across the M&I facility and adjacent parking deck.

More than 200,000 worker hours completed since the project began.

Construction is set to continue through 2026, as the project moves into its next phases, including architectural work, systems installation and interior buildout to prepare the site for rail maintenance operations.

Amtrak has been building out new and upgraded maintenance facilities across the country to support its current fleet and the next generation of trainsets, like at Ivy City Yard or in Boston, two of its most recent groundbreakings. These facilities allow full trainsets to be inspected and serviced together, reducing downtime and improving efficiency.