Amtrak begins construction on new train maintenance facility in Boston

In partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority (NNEPRA) and the Rail Passenger Association, Amtrak has begun construction on a new train maintenance facility in Boston.

Amtrak plans to modernize more than 20 rail yards and complete facility upgrades across a dozen routes that are set to receive new Airo trainsets. Planned and delivered in close coordination with the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak says the improvements will enhance maintenance capabilities and improve the overall customer and employee experience. The new facility at Southampton Yard is the fourth in this program to begin construction, following Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

“We are now one step closer to introducing new, state-of-the-art Airo trainsets on the Northeast Regional and Amtrak Downeaster routes,” said Amtrak Vice President of Project Delivery, Fleet and Facilities Michelle Tortolani. “This new facility will help speed up train maintenance and reduce turnaround times, providing Amtrak customers with more reliable service as ridership continues to break records. We’re grateful for our valued partners at the Federal Railroad Administration, who have helped support and fund this project from concept to construction.”

The new 860-feet-long maintenance facility, which will open in 2029, will encompass more than 60,000 square feet within the existing rail yard footprint, featuring a new two-bay maintenance and inspection (M&I) facility with inspection pits, drop tables sanding systems and fueling pads at each end, as well as a renovated two-track service and inspection (S&I) facility.

Additional upgrades include a new direct fixation track within the M&I and S&C areas; removal of existing and installation of new catenary (electric power) structures; new storage tracks for both Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority commuter trains and Amtrak equipment; new retaining walls; utility relocations; yardmaster’s operations area; and more. Amtrak notes that no major customer impacts are expected due to this project and that the upgrades will benefit Amtrak customers across the East Coast, including the Northeast Regional between Boston and Washington, D.C., and the Amtrak Downeaster between Boston and Brunswick, Maine.

“The improvements that Amtrak is making to the Southampton Yard facility are an exciting step to enhance intercity passenger rail service along the Northeast Corridor,” said MassDOT Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger. “As Amtrak continues to improve service to the commonwealth by introducing the new Airo fleet, this investment ensures that Massachusetts continues to play a central role in maintaining and advancing world-class rail operations. Through our Rail and Transit Division, MassDOT is proud to collaborate with Amtrak in strengthening infrastructure that delivers safer, faster and more reliable service for passengers throughout the region.”

Amtrak says the maintenance facility will be used for daily inspections, service and cleaning. The facility will improve the customer and employee experience by significantly speeding up train maintenance and reducing turnaround times due to more modern maintenance practices.

Amtrak notes the facility will also be used for Acela and long-distance trains that operate out of this yard, connecting with cities such as Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Va. According to Amtrak, several layover sites outside the Northeast Corridor will also be built or renovated by Amtrak and its partners as part of this program. The sites are located along existing routes where trains are cleaned, serviced or stored, such Richmond, Newport News, Norfolk and Roanoke, Va.

“America’s passengers waited for decades for days like today, with long-overdue investment in the future of our rail network from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act making a visible difference for the fare-paying public,” said Amtrak Rail Passengers Association President and CEO Jim Mathews. “This project and the new Airo trains are an example of what’s possible when we commit to building and keeping a healthy industrial base to support our mobility and prosperity. It’s proof our country has what it takes to build and deliver the next rail revolution.”