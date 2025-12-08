STV, Amtrak break ground on Ivy City Yard modernization project

STV and Amtrak have broken ground on the Ivy City Yard modernization project that will support next-generation trainsets and improve reliability across the Northeast Corridor.

As part of the Clark-Herzog design-build team, STV is serving as the lead designer for the upgrade, which is part of a broader national effort to modernize over 20 Amtrak yards across the Northeast Corridor and other key routes, with phased openings planned through 2030. The modernized Ivy City Yard will support not only Northeast Regional and Acela trains, but also long-distance and commuter services connecting cities such as Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Richmond, Va., and Charlotte, N.C.

“Ivy City Yard is a cornerstone of Amtrak’s modernization efforts,” said STV Vice President and Engineering Director Michael Randolph, PE, DBIA. “It’s a gateway to the future of rail in the region. Our team is proud to help create a space that enables faster, safer and more reliable train operations for years to come.”

The project involves demolishing and replacing aging maintenance structures, along with building a new, purpose-built servicing facility that adds approximately 55,000 square feet of modern maintenance space and renovates an additional 205,000 square feet. Five maintenance and inspection tracks – each equipped with pits, drop tables, sanding systems and fueling pads – will be paired with four service and cleaning tracks, three of which will be covered to support all-weather operations.

To accommodate modern trainsets and improve worker access, STV says structures originally built in the mid-1980s will be reconstructed with raised roofs, increased clearances and updated catenary systems. Additional upgrades, including a new direct fixation track, utility relocations and new retaining walls, will support more efficient workflows throughout the yard. The improvements will enable Ivy City to safely and effectively handle Amtrak’s upcoming fleet of Airo trainsets, expected to arrive on the Northeast Corridor in 2027, following initial deployment in the Pacific Northwest in 2026.

“The modernization of Ivy City demonstrates how thoughtful, phased design can transform a complex, operational site, all while balancing innovation, constructability and continuity of service,” said STV Senior Project Manager Rich Piloseno, RA.