L.A. Metro to open A Line Extension to Pomona Sept. 19

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (L.A. Metro) A Line Extension to Pomona, Calif., will open on Sept. 19. L.A. Metro notes the A Line Extension will add 9.1 miles of track and four new stations in Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne and Pomona, connecting the people who live and work in these San Gabriel Valley cities with one another, Greater Los Angeles and beyond. Riders will be able to transfer between L.A. Metro and Metrolink at Pomona Station, giving riders a new, faster way to ride between the Inland Empire and Foothill Cities corridor. The agency says each station will be equipped with bike lockers, electric vehicle chargers, vehicle drop-offs and park-and-ride facilities.

According to L.A. Metro, the extension will improve access to educational institutions such as Cal Poly Pomona, University of La Verne, Mt. San Antonio College and Pomona College among others, recreation centers like the Los Angeles County Fairplex, as well as regional parks, museums and historic downtowns.

The project marks the ninth project completed in the agency’s Twenty-Eight by ‘28 initiative to enhance the region’s transit infrastructure in time for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Construction began on the project in 2020 and was led by the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority. The project reached substantial completion on Jan. 3 and was turned over to L.A. Metro to complete the extension.