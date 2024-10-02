FRA issues NOFO for more than $1 billion in Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program grants

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for more than $1 billion in funding to expand and modernize intercity passenger rail in the U.S. through the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program for projects not located on the Northeast Corridor (Fed- State National Program).

The new funding, provided through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), builds on $8.2 billion in grants awarded in December 2023 for 10 passenger rail projects across the country, including the first high-speed rail projects in the U.S.

“The funding we’re announcing today will help add new train routes and improve existing train lines across the country - another important step the Biden-Harris administration is taking to deliver world-class rail to Americans,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

In addition to supporting new high-speed rail service in California’s Central Valley and the Brightline West High-Speed Rail project connecting Las Vegas, Nev., and southern California, FRA is funding upgrades to frequently traveled rail corridors in Virginia, North Carolina and the District of Columbia, as well as upgrades and capacity expansions at Chicago Union Station in Illinois, one of the U.S.’s busiest rail hubs. In total, the IIJA includes $66 billion specifically focused on rail projects.

FRA notes eligible projects under the Fed-State National Program include projects that expand or establish new intercity passenger and high-speed rail service, improve the performance of existing service, and/or replace or rehabilitate rail infrastructure. Projects improving intercity passenger rail safety, reliability, performance, including any associated project planning elements—such as environmental review and final design—are all eligible for funding.

“This additional funding through Fed-State National will further expand intercity passenger and high-speed rail services across the nation,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose. “This funding addresses infrastructure needs, reduces congestion and expands access to reliable transportation options for people living in underserved regions; all while honoring FRA’s commitment to working with states, Tribes and stakeholders to reshape America’s rail network and lay the foundation for its future.”

Applications for the NOFO are due no later than 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2024. The NOFO can be found on FRA’s website.