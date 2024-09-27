FRA signs $3 billion grant agreement for Brightline West project

A $3 billion Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) grant agreement has been signed to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) for the Brightline West project, a high-speed rail project set to connect Southern California to Las Vegas, with trains traveling over 200 miles per hour.

The FRA grant supports the project that will reduce travel times between Las Vegas and Southern California, offering a fast, efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to road and air travel.

“This $3 billion federal investment is a transformative step forward in shaping the future of Nevada’s transportation; with this funding, we’re closer than ever to making high-speed rail a reality—offering a fast, sustainable alternative to car travel between Las Vegas and Southern California,” said Tracy Larkin Thomason, director, NDOT. “This project will stimulate economic growth and create jobs, providing lasting benefits for both our state and the region.”

The Brightline West rail project will create over 35,000 jobs, including more than 10,000 union construction jobs. Once operational, the project will include approximately 1,000 jobs. Brightline signed historic labor agreements with the California and Southern Nevada Building Trades to construct the project and the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition to operate and maintain the system.

“This is a historic commitment that will jumpstart the high-speed rail industry in America, creating thousands of jobs all across the country,” said Brightline CEO Michael Reininger. “Brightline West will be American made and American built and will serve as the blueprint for connecting city pairs that are too close to fly but too far to drive.”

The project will also help to reduce traffic congestion on Interstate 15, removing three million cars from roadways and eliminating more than 400,000 tons of emissions annually. Brightline West says itszero-emission, fully electric trains will be the greenest form of transportation in America.

The project is on pace to initiate operations in 2028. Upon completion, the high-speed rail line will offer travelers a seamless, comfortable journey between Las Vegas and Southern California, reducing travel time to two hours.

“Thanks to the hard work of the Biden-Harris Administration and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic funding, we will finally experience high-speed rail on U.S. soil,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose. “FRA is proud to partner with Nevada and California state leaders and Brightline West to advance this transformative project connecting Las Vegas and Southern California and this week's finalized grant agreement is a major step forward to deliver high-speed service that results in faster trips, fewer emissions, union jobs and an alternative to highway and airport congestion.”