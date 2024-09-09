CHSRA, city of Brisbane, Calif., settles city’s lawsuit regarding high-speed rail project.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) and the city of Brisbane, Calif., have settled the city’s lawsuit regarding the high-speed rail project.

“This settlement reflects the significant efforts of two public agencies to develop a path forward for the public, which ensures we will carry out our responsibilities in a collaborative and open manner,” said CHSRA Board Member Jim Ghielmetti. “I’m proud of the work accomplished. It moves us forward to getting high-speed rail into the Bay Area as soon as possible.”

“The city of Brisbane is pleased to have reached a settlement with the High-Speed Rail Authority. For the better part of two years, the city and the authority reviewed complex issue after complex issue, consulted experts and agreed on responsible paths forward,” said Jeremy Dennis, Brisbane City Manager. “We will continue to meet regularly in the years to come recognizing that we both have a duty to protect the health and welfare of the current and future residents of the Brisbane Baylands.”

To continue important statewide efforts for California High-Speed Rail and for housing and transit-oriented development on the Brisbane Baylands, the authority and the city have developed a framework for their future collaboration on compatible projects. Among the items agreed upon are:

CHSRA will study and propose for approval a revision to its high-speed rail light maintenance facility (LMF) that reduces the footprint by more than 50 acres, avoids city infrastructure and facilities and adheres to other specific design criteria.

The city will study in sufficient detail and propose for approval an alternative in its Baylands Specific Plan EIR that avoids the land use conflicts between the LMF and the proposed Baylands Project.

The authority and the city will collaborate on the aesthetic design of the LMF.

The authority and the city will collaborate on seeking funding opportunities that have a nexus to the public health and safety of the Brisbane Baylands.

CHSRA has begun work to extend the 119 miles under construction to 171 miles of electrified high-speed rail from Merced to Bakersfield, Calif. Since the start of construction, the authority says it has created nearly 14,000 construction jobs, with more than 70 percent going to residents from disadvantaged communities.

“The authority and the city will also be working together to bring the city sorely needed resources to support environmental and safety improvements at the Baylands, a former landfill and rail yard,” said Clay Holstine, the former Brisbane City manager, under whom the settlement discussions started. “Pursuing funding to help protect against sea level rise, for example, can benefit existing businesses and the future 1,800-2,200 families that will call the Baylands home. The city anticipates releasing the draft Baylands project EIR in the coming months.”