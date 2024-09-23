Metrolinx completes station and stop construction for Finch West LRT project

Metrolinx crews have officially finished construction on all stations and stops along the Finch West Light-Rail Transit (LRT) alignment including Humber College Station, Finch West Station and every surface level stop in between.

When it opens, the new line will carry millions of riders each year using emission-free light-rail vehicles. Passengers will also benefit from additional transit connections to other regional transit systems such as GO Transit, MiWay, Brampton Transit, York Region Transit and the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC).

Ontario’s One Fare program will help to make these trips more seamless and affordable, allowing riders to transfer for free between systems.

New station facts

Humber College Station is connected to the Humber College North Campus via 200 meters (0.12 miles) of outdoor canopies. The new station is also steps away from other large institutions like Etobicoke General Hospital.

This station can house two light-rail vehicles (LRVs) at a time, which will provide capacity for LRVs to arrive every five minutes along the line during peak periods, offering commuters fast, frequent and reliable service.

The station features two elevators and an accessible platform. There is also a bike room, which can hold up to 40 bikes at a time.