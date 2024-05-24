Metrolinx tests Finch West LRT vehicles across full alignment of Finch West LRT project

Metrolinx tested Finch West Light-Rail Transit (LRT) vehicles across the full alignment of the Finch West LRT project, marking a major milestone in the project. Metrolinx notes the trains safety reached speeds of up to 60 kph (37.3 mph).

When testing the LRT vehicles, Metrolinx says crews are looking at a wide variety of systems and functions, including how the vehicle moves, how communications systems perform, doors opening and closing properly, overhead electrical connectivity and power transfers, as well as seeing how the vehicles perform while accelerating and braking.

More milestones and progress

On top of vehicle testing, Metrolinx notes a lot of exciting progress is happening on the Finch West LRT, including:

The overhead catenary systems providing power to the line along with rail is completed

All 116 pedestrian canopies have been installed with the finishing touches being put on each stop

The full fleet of 18 LRVs have been delivered to site and are currently being housed at the maintenance and storage facility

Safety during vehicle testing

With testing and commissioning ramping up, Metrolinx says residents and commuters will notice an increase in LRV traffic across the Finch West LRT route.

During testing, there will be extra police officers and construction crews to assist with traffic flow to allow the trains to move through intersections safely, as well as assisting with pedestrian traffic.