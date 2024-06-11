Caltrain completes final corridor wide test prior to electrification launch

Caltrain has successfully tested eight trains running simultaneously on the newly constructed corridor as the agency works to electrify its system, marking the final corridor wide test before the launch of electrified service in September, as well as the last weekend service change for the electrification project.

For the past eight years, Caltrain says construction has gone on day and night, locating underground utilities, testing soil conditions, inspecting signal and communication equipment and pruning and removing trees. The project team installed more than 2,500 pre-engineered poles and strung more than 2.6 million feet of wire to support the Overhead Contact System (OCS), which provides power to the fleet of new, high-performing electric trains.

“This weekend’s test has proven that Caltrain is going to be ready to show our riders and the region a new and improved Caltrain,” said Caltrain Executive Director Michelle Bouchard. “I thank our riders for their patience as we completed this necessary construction and I look forward to September when we can enjoy the benefits of a faster, greener and quieter Caltrain.”

Caltrain plans on launching its electric service on Sept. 21, which will feature a San Francisco to San Jose, Calif., trip in under an hour, peak hour trains every 15-20 minutes at 16 stations and trains every half hour during mid-day, evenings and weekends.

Additionally, 10 traction power facilities, which will provide, distribute and regulate electricity to the OCS and electric trains, were installed between the San Francisco and San Jose.

After the successful implementation of electrification infrastructure throughout the 51-mile corridor between San Francisco and San Jose, Caltrain, Stadler and design-build contractor Balfour Beatty could safely conduct the eight-train power contingency test to stress the electrical power system and simulate real time September full EMU service schedule. Successful completion ensures that eight EMU trainsets can properly perform under various power configurations.