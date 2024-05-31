Caltrain to test electric fleet for final time before launching in September

Caltrain will be suspending all train service between San Francisco and San Jose, Calif., on June 8 and June 9 to accommodate the testing of the new electric fleet. This will be the final test of the electric fleet before the full rollout of electrified passenger service begins in September.

During the suspension of train service, Caltrain says limited capacity replacement bus service will stop at San Jose Diridon, Palo Alto and Millbrae Stations. There will be no replacement bus or train service at other stations. Buses will have limited capacity for luggage and bikes and will be ADA accessible.

Caltrain’s Electrification Project is the first undertaking in North America in a generation in which diesel trains and their infrastructure components are transitioned to an electrified system. Electrification means faster and more frequent service, including doubling the frequency on weekends. The passenger experience will be greatly improved as well, with the new trains featuring Wi-Fi, power outlets at every seat, onboard displays with digital trip information and increased storage capacities.

Caltrain says electrification will also help meet regional and state climate action goals by lowering greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality and relieving traffic congestion. Additionally, electrified service will advance equity along the corridor by reducing noise and air pollution while increasing access for priority equity communities. It will also set the framework for California’s future High Speed Rail network that will run on the Caltrain corridor.