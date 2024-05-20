Largest crowd turnout yet to see Caltrain's new electric trains

Caltrain hosted its third public tour of the agency’s new electric train cars. The new train cars will serve as the centerpiece of Caltrain's Electrification Project, which will start providing electric service in the fall.

Caltrain saw more than 5000 RSVPs on the morning of the tour and has attracted even larger crowds than the first two events held in San Jose, Calif., in July 2023 and San Francisco, Calif., in September 2023. Attendees enjoyed food trucks, a live DJ and more as they awaited their opportunity to see the future of Caltrain for themselves.

“The Caltrain Electrification Project is well on its way to providing a cleaner commute for millions of Bay Area riders while also reducing noise and air pollution in neighboring communities,” said U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA). “This project has created good-paying green jobs up and down the peninsula and will make our rail service faster and more dependable while helping California meet its ambitious clean energy goals.”

The new high-performance electric trains, which will carry 100 percent of Caltrain service between San Francisco and San Jose starting this fall, will offer a better experience for Caltrain riders. After launching this fall, Caltrain will be running faster and more frequent service, with 16 stations receiving trains every 20 to 15 minutes during peak hours, weekend trains arriving twice hourly and express service from San Francisco to San Jose in under an hour.

“Caltrain electrification means shorter commutes, cleaner air and good-paying jobs in the Bay Area and beyond,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA-11). “It has been my privilege to help secure federal funding in the Congress to support the Caltrain Electrification Project. The tours over the weekend gave San Franciscans another exciting opportunity to experience the future of this state-of-the-art service – and I join so many across the Bay Area looking forward to its historic launch this year.”

Additionally, the new vehicles offer enhanced amenities, including new digital onboard displays, power outlets at each forward-facing seat, energy-efficient lighting, baby changing tables in the bathroom, security cameras and expanded storage under the cantilevered seats. They will also generate less noise than their diesel equivalent, making the trip more enjoyable both for riders and residents that live near Caltrain tracks.

The Electrification project is fully funded due to the efforts of federal, state and local partners that helped secure funding. The Caltrain delegation led by Pelosi, Sen. Padilla, U.S Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA-16) and the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), secured more than $1 billion of federal resources.

“Electrifying our public transport system will lead to good-paying jobs, quieter commutes and fewer emissions polluting the air we breathe,” said state Sen. Laphonza Butler. “During this tour, Caltrain will demonstrate how federal funds are being used to benefit our communities and will showcase how California is leading the way in combating climate change.”