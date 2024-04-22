Caltrain completes integrated testing between San Francisco and San Jose for electric train service.

Caltrain has completed integrated testing between San Francisco and San Jose, Calif., as part of its Electrification Project. During April 13 and 14, tests were conducted on the electric trains, overhead contact system, grounding, bonding, and existing infrastructure, specifically in the final segment from San Francisco to Millbrae, Calif.

The success of the tests allows Caltrain to stay on track for the full rollout of electrified passenger service in fall 2024. Each of the 23 electric trainsets must still complete 1,000 miles of testing before passenger service can begin.

“Completion of the integrated testing between San Francisco and Millbrae means that the full corridor is ready for us to enter the final phase of testing the new electric trains,” said Caltrain Executive Director Michelle Bouchard. “With each successful test, we draw closer to providing faster, more frequent and sustainable service in September 2024.”

Caltrain’s historic Electrification Project is the first undertaking in North America in a generation in which diesel trains and their infrastructure components are transitioned to an electrified system. Electrification means faster and more frequent service, including doubling the frequency on weekends. Caltrain notes the passenger experience will be greatly improved as well, with the new trains featuring Wi-Fi, power outlets at every seat, onboard displays with digital trip information and increased storage capacities.