MBTA shutdown on Green Line to complete critical track work successful

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has completed critical track work on the Green Line, which removed 16 safety-related speed restrictions – one more than planned. Additionally, a 17th speed restriction on the Green Line between Haymarket and Government Center stations was significantly shortened by more than 500 feet.

Crews accomplished the critical work due to unencumbered access to track areas while Green Line train service was suspended on the B branch from Babcock Street to Kenmore, on the E branch between Heath Street and Copley and in the downtown area between Kenmore and North Station for 10 days from Jan. 3 through Jan. 12 and for 13 days from Jan. 16 through Jan. 28.

Additionally, during scheduled weekend and evening service diversions during the last several weeks between North Station and Union Square, as well as Medford/Tufts, crews from GLXC, the design-build contractor, have completed critical track work that has alleviated all current tight gauge conditions along both Green Line Extension branches.

“I’m proud of the work our crews were able to accomplish during this most recent Green Line shutdown – the Green Line tunnel in the downtown area received tremendous maintenance and attention that will have a generational impact on current and future riders and we were able to tackle this critical work thanks to the unencumbered access to the track area,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Importantly, our team was able to lift even more speed restrictions than were planned and significantly shorten another. This continues to be indicative of the new way the MBTA is doing business. I thank our riders for their patience, as we know shuttle bus service replacement can be challenging, especially in the winter months. Thank you as well to the MBTA forces, working side by side with our crews from multiple contractors to deliver on the commitments we made.”