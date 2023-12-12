Completion of track work along MBTA Green Line Extension delayed by at least seven days

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) granted a seven day extension to GLX Constructors (GLXC) to complete work to re-gauge the track along the Green Line Extension (GLX). GLXC requested the additional time as the initial Dec. 11 deadline to have the work complete approached. Evening Green Line trains on both the Union Square and Medford/Tufts branches of GLX have been replaced with shuttle bus service beginning at 8:45 p.m. since November 27.

“The MBTA is committed to ensuring that GLXC completes this work safely, thoroughly and expeditiously. We are disappointed they could not complete their work on the Green Line Extension on the timeline that they previously projected and at our direction, they will be bringing in more resources, including more crews," said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. "We apologize to riders for this inconvenience and we will continue to do everything in our power to deliver the longer-term, safe and reliable service that they expect and deserve."

The MBTA has directed GLXC to provide additional resources to accelerate the repair work. Following GLXC’s request for additional evening suspensions in GLX service, the MBTA also directed GLXC to submit the complete list of their staff, staff experience level of the on-site workforce, who will be committed and held accountable for completing the work, and a production schedule that includes GLXC’s full list of resources dedicated to finishing the work.