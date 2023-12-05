CTA puts two new Red and Purple elevated track structures between Belmont and Addison Stations into service as part of RPM Phase One Project

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has reached a major milestone in the Red and Purple Modernization (RPM) Phase One Project’s North Belmont Red-Purple Reconstruction project. As part of the project, the CTA has put into service two new Red and Purple elevated track structures between Belmont and Addison stations, setting the agency into motion to begin the final phase of construction in this area, which includes fully rebuilding the remaining two, century-old Red and Purple elevated tracks.

Combined with other project improvements -- including the completion of the Red-Purple Bypass in November 2021 and new Red and Purple line track between Lawrence and Bryn Mawr avenues in July 2023 – the CTA’s RPM Phase One Project has now delivered nearly 1.4 miles of new track structure, provide smoother, more reliable service to CTA customers. Remaining project work, including four new Red Line stations at Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr, will be completed in 2025.

“We are bringing better transit to our customers by modernizing the CTA Red Line, which is the transportation backbone of our city and provides critical transportation to thousands of Chicagoans every day,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “With new track and four new, fully accessible Red Line stations to open in two years, I am pleased that the RPM project is delivering on its promise to provide world-class transportation to Chicago.”

Red and Purple line service will continue throughout the project through its completion in 2025.

Work completed since RPM project groundbreaking in 2019

CTA’s RPM project contractor, Walsh-Fluor, has completed two-thirds of the RPM project’s work in the area between Belmont and Addison, including three major milestones:

The Red-Purple Bypass opened in November 2021 to reconstruct the Red, Purple and Brown Line train junction north of Belmont to increase CTA’s ability to add capacity (more trains) and reduce train delays

Reconstruction of what will be the southbound tracks post-construction between Belmont and Addison stations began in late 2021 and has now been completed December 2023

Upgrade of the Loop-bound Brown Line tracks between Southport and Belmont including foundation rehabilitation, lead abatement and steel rehabilitation, also now completed

CTA now begins the reconstruction of what will be the northbound Red and Purple track structures

In the project area between Lawrence and Bryn Mawr, the CTA is also on its final major construction phase: