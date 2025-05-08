South Central Extension/Downtown Hub project moves into next testing phase ahead of June 7 launch

Valley Metro and the city of Phoenix are moving the South Central Extension/Downtown Hub project into the next testing phase ahead of the project’s June 7 launch.

Trains will be operating more frequently in the following areas:

5th St. to 3rd Ave. along Washington and Jefferson streets

McKinley Street to Sherman Street along Central and 1st avenues

Sherman Street to Baseline Road along Central Avenue

The 5.5-mile extension will operate between downtown Phoenix along Central and 1st avenues, continuing south to Baseline Road. The expansion will also introduce a two-line rail system intersecting at the new transit hub in downtown Phoenix.

According to the agency, the project will help to connect historically underserved communities to regional destinations, including downtown Phoenix, the airport area, educational institutions and key employment centers. Valley Metro predicts the new extension will bring in more than 8,000 daily riders to the light-rail system, which currently serves approximately 35,000 boardings per day.

The agency notes the expansion also introduces modern infrastructure improvements, including 18 community-driven public art installations created by artists who are predominantly local.

Valley Metro notes that during testing, the following platforms/stations will remain closed until the official opening: