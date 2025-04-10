Valley Metro South Central Extension/Downtown Hub to open June 7

Valley Metro’s South Central Extension/Downtown Hub (SCE/DH) light-rail project will open June 7.

“It’s a big day for Phoenix as we celebrate the upcoming opening of the South Central light-rail extension,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “This fresh segment of our transit system will connect thousands of residents to jobs, health care and social opportunities in downtown and beyond. A reality in 2025 instead of the originally planned 2034 opening date, the South Central extension also brings with it new and improved public infrastructure—from great bike lanes and additional shade structures to beautiful artwork along the corridor. I am looking forward to officially cutting the ribbon and marking this momentous occasion with our incredible community.”

Valley Metro says the 5.5-mile extension will operate between downtown Phoenix along Central and 1st avenues, continuing south to Baseline Road. The expansion will also introduce a two-line rail system intersecting at the new transit hub in downtown Phoenix:

A Line: Operating between Gilbert Road/Main Street in Mesa, Ariz., and the downtown hub.

B Line: Operating between Metro Parkway in northwest Phoenix and Baseline Road/Central Avenue.

Valley Metro notes the downtown hub consists of four platforms on Washington, Jefferson, Central and 1st avenues where riders will transfer between the A and B lines.

Selected as a priority corridor after a comprehensive analysis, Valley Metro says the SCE/DH light-rail expansion addresses critical transportation needs in an area where 44 percent of residents have limited or no access to personal vehicles. Valley Metro added this extension will help to connect historically underserved communities to regional destinations, including downtown Phoenix, the airport area, educational institutions and key employment centers. Valley Metro predicts the new extension will bring in more than 8,000 daily riders to the light-rail system, which currently serves approximately 35,000 boardings per day.

According to Valley Metro, the expansion also introduces modern infrastructure improvements, including 18 community-driven public art installations created by artists who are predominantly local.

Other project features include:

Eight new stations

14 new trains

110-space park-and-ride facility at Baseline Road/Central Avenue

Enhanced bike lanes and pedestrian pathways

Over 550 new trees and desert-adapted landscaping providing much-needed shade

Comprehensive utility upgrades, replacing more than 30 miles of underground infrastructure

Valley Metro says that with federal grants covering over half the project's $1.34 billion budget, additional funding sources include Phoenix Transportation 2050 and regional Proposition 400 funds.

Valley Metro notes this project has created significant local employment opportunities and workforce development initiatives throughout construction. Valley Metro and the city of Phoenix, alongside construction contractor Kiewit, implemented targeted workforce development initiatives, creating lasting economic benefits for the local community. Through these initiatives, the project employed over 5,000 local workers, with south Phoenix residents contributing more than 470,000 work hours, ensuring economic opportunities directly benefitting the communities along the route.

The agency says these comprehensive programs, ranging from youth STEM engagement to craft workforce development, have established a skilled worker pipeline that will continue strengthening the regional economy well beyond project completion.

Valley Metro notes it is working to drive economic growth throughout the region, having attracted more than $17.5 billion in public and private investment development since service began in 2008. Future economic development in the area will be guided by the South Central Transit-Oriented Development Community Plan, developed with extensive community input and approved by Phoenix City Council in spring 2022.