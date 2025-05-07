    USDOT awards $3.2 billion in infrastructure grant funding

    May 7, 2025
    The funding is being delivered through 180 infrastructure grants for more than 3,200 transportation projects, including rail and bus projects.
    Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky
    A Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky Express bus.
    The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has awarded $3.2 billion in funding through 180 infrastructure grants for more than 3,200 projects. Since assuming office, USDOT has approved a total of 329 grants. 

    “America is building again,” said USDOT Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “At the Department of Transportation, that means getting back to basics: building more, building efficiently and building quickly.” 

    Many of the grants approved by USDOT will help U.S. transit agencies improve public transportation. Some of the grants approved include: 

    Federal Railroad Administration 

    Federal Transit Administration 

    Some of the projects awarded under the Low or No Emission Grants includes: 

    • $5.2 million to the Riverside Transit Agency to purchase five 40-foot hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses and workforce training for coach operators and mechanics. 
    • $27.9 million to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority for its electric bus and charging expansion. 
    • $27.6 million to the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority to replace the agency’s compressed natural gas buses. 
    • $19 million to Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation to purchase 20 vehicles, which will use the eGen Flex Diesel-Electric Hybrid engine technology for fleet replacement and modernization. 
    • $3.1 million to the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky to convert its diesel buses to hybrid. 

    Some of the projects awarded under the Tribal Transit Program includes: 

    • $380,050 to the Coeur D' Alene Tribe for the Coeur D'Alene Tribe Replacement Project. 
    • $899,139 to the Nez Perce Tribe for the Nez Perce Tribe Appaloosa Express Transit. 
    • $567,990 to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe for the 2023 Requested Vehicle Expansion Project. 

    Some of the projects awarded under the Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation program includes: 

    • $12.1 million to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for The Show Starts Here: Better Customer Experience Through Transit-First Integrated Ticketing project. 
    • $1.5 million to the Chicago Department of Transportation for the Chicago Accessible Intersection Navigation Application project. 
    • $634,294 to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) to help improve SEPTA'S accessibility using GTFS-Pathways. 
    • $2 million to the Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority for the Fixed-Line Transit 2.0: Real-Time Optimization of High-Frequency Transit Service project. 

    The full list of projects can be found on USDOT’s website

