USDOT awards $3.2 billion in infrastructure grant funding

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has awarded $3.2 billion in funding through 180 infrastructure grants for more than 3,200 projects. Since assuming office, USDOT has approved a total of 329 grants.

“America is building again,” said USDOT Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “At the Department of Transportation, that means getting back to basics: building more, building efficiently and building quickly.”

Many of the grants approved by USDOT will help U.S. transit agencies improve public transportation. Some of the grants approved include:

Federal Railroad Administration

Federal Transit Administration

Some of the projects awarded under the Low or No Emission Grants includes:

$5.2 million to the Riverside Transit Agency to purchase five 40-foot hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses and workforce training for coach operators and mechanics.

$27.9 million to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority for its electric bus and charging expansion.

$27.6 million to the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority to replace the agency’s compressed natural gas buses.

$19 million to Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation to purchase 20 vehicles, which will use the eGen Flex Diesel-Electric Hybrid engine technology for fleet replacement and modernization.

$3.1 million to the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky to convert its diesel buses to hybrid.

Some of the projects awarded under the Tribal Transit Program includes:

$380,050 to the Coeur D' Alene Tribe for the Coeur D'Alene Tribe Replacement Project.

$899,139 to the Nez Perce Tribe for the Nez Perce Tribe Appaloosa Express Transit.

$567,990 to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe for the 2023 Requested Vehicle Expansion Project.

Some of the projects awarded under the Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation program includes:

$12.1 million to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for The Show Starts Here: Better Customer Experience Through Transit-First Integrated Ticketing project.

$1.5 million to the Chicago Department of Transportation for the Chicago Accessible Intersection Navigation Application project.

$634,294 to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) to help improve SEPTA'S accessibility using GTFS-Pathways.

$2 million to the Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority for the Fixed-Line Transit 2.0: Real-Time Optimization of High-Frequency Transit Service project.

The full list of projects can be found on USDOT’s website.