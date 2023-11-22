Another milestone reached on Metrolinx’s Hazel McCallion Line

Another milestone has been made on the Metrolinx Hazel McCallion Line in south Mississauga.

From Oct. 27 to 30, crews working on the 18-kilometer (11.2-mile) rapid transit line removed the components of the Verona System, which facilitated the concrete passageway (also known as a push box) installation under the Lakeshore West rail tracks at Port Credit GO Station without impacting train service.

Now that the box is in place, the passageway will separate northbound and southbound traffic of the light-rail transit (LRT) vehicles into and out of the future Port Credit LRT Station.

Significance of Verona System removal

The Verona System's removal marks a pivotal moment in the creation of the Hazel McCallion Line, as it opens space for the next phase of construction of an underground LRT station at Port Credit GO and represents a significant leap in construction efficiency.

Reinstating tracks and preparing for the future

In addition to removing the Verona System, the project reached another milestone by reinstating three existing GO Train tracks with brand new rail. The enhancement ensures improved efficiency and safety for GO Train commuters. Additionally, the foundation for two additional tracks has been laid, setting the stage for future expansion and increased capacity.